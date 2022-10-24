D'Onta Foreman boosts Panthers run game in win over Bucs

Tight end Ian Thomas, whose locker is right beside Foreman's, said he had faith his "locker mate" would have a breakthrough type of performance. Against Tampa Bay, he did just that.

"He's a dog, and he just showed it," Thomas said. "He does that every day. He did that where he came from, so it's just normal for him. It showed today, and everybody's probably surprised by it, but that's just him. Guys had to step up and show what they had that people didn't know."

And Foreman said he hopes to continue to build upon the new chance he has been given in Carolina.