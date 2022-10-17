The Day After: Being "accountable, committed"

Answering the same question about his message following the Anderson trade, Wilks pointed out that an example of what he's looking for is already in the Panthers' wideout room: DJ Moore.

Moore totaled just 7 yards on three catches against the Rams as Carolina emphasized the run game and went through running back Christian McCaffrey. Wilks was impressed by how Moore took on a role in the blocking scheme.

"(He) didn't get the touches that he probably wanted yesterday, but if you really study and watch the tape, his blocking was phenomenal – outstanding," Wilks said. "That's tough for a receiver to buy in and do because he really wants the ball. So we want guys that are going to be accountable, guys that are committed, and most importantly, guys that we can trust."

Moore said he was "laid back" when it came to play-calling, touches, and targets, and his mindset remains to go out and execute whatever he is called to do.

Moore said he focused on blocking Sunday to allow McCaffrey the spotlight. McCaffrey totaled 69 yards on the ground and 89 yards receiving.

"When things aren't going your way, you know there are other playmakers on the team," Moore said. "Yesterday, Christian had a heck of a day in the run game and had some passes. … When I did my job (blocking) at a high level, I was able to help him be the playmaker he is in space."