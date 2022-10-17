Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona

That one individual seemed surprised that anyone would be surprised at his actions, saying it was based on his desire to be more involved in the game.

"I was honestly confused, and upset by it as I should be," Anderson said at a press conference after the game. "I don't see nobody that's a true competitor and knows the value they bring, that's a true competitor and has a true passion for the game that's OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do anything wrong."

The move opens the door for more snaps for Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith across from DJ Moore.

It also carries some symbolic weight, as it was the first non-injury-related transaction of the post-Matt Rhule era. Rhule coached Anderson at Temple.