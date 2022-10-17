QB situation uncertain after PJ Walker leaves game late

Last year's starter Sam Darnold, still on injured reserve after his preseason ankle injury, could be cleared to practice as soon as Wednesday, adding a layer of questions for the league's lowest-ranked offense. Mayfield had struggled even before his injuries, opening the door to speculation about his status.

The Panthers game-planned away from the quarterback position Sunday regardless, with Wilks saying they wanted to "help" Walker by reducing the number of plays downfield he needed to make.

Early on, it looked good, as running back Christian McCaffrey was effective as a runner and a receiver. But as the game wore on, the Panthers weren't able to connect downfield, as Walker threw mostly short check-downs and safe routes through the first half.

Walker finished the game 10-of-16 for just 60 yards (69.8 passer rating), and it was his first loss as a starter after wins against the Lions in 2020 and the Cardinals last season.