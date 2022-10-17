Panthers defense disappointed in third-down performance 

The Panthers' growing number of critical injuries to the defense isn't necessarily a new thing (they were banged up last week against the 49ers), but it's easier to understand when you consider how long they've been on the field through the first six games of the season.

Beyond their struggle to keep opponents from converting on third down, Carolina's offense can't stay on the field. That issue was on full display once again Sunday, as the Panthers lost time of possession 37:05-22:55, after they had an 11:05-3:55 edge after the first quarter. The offense totaled just eight first downs and a season-low 203 yards.

Despite the statistics, defensive tackle Derrick Brown said there isn't any frustration building toward the offense.

"It's not our job to worry about that," Brown said. "Our job is to be able to keep playing, regardless of what's going on with the offense, special teams. Our job as a defense is to go out there and keep them from scoring. If we can't do our job, and they get points, that's the problem right there."

Added Woods: