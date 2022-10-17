Panthers defense disappointed in third-down performance 

Oct 16, 2022 at 09:19 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
defense-rams
Carolina Panthers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Panthers defense could only bend so far, and the limit was pushed in Los Angeles.

The Rams exploited Carolina's rash of defensive injuries, missed tackles, and issues defending third down on their way to a 24-10 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Panthers fell to 1-5, losing their first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The defense provided the Panthers' lone touchdown, but key players continued to line up at the injury tent. And the unit still hasn't been able to get off the field consistently, either.

Related Links

By the fourth quarter, the Panthers were down to Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes, who was elevated from the practice squad for this week's game, as the two available cornerbacks. Starter Jaycee Horn (ribs) didn't make the trip; Donte Jackson was out early in the third quarter with an ankle injury, and CJ Henderson exited as part of the concussion protocol.

Starting safety Jeremy Chinn remains on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, which left veteran Xavier Woods as the lone starter in the secondary. Also, linebacker Frankie Luvu was inactive for the second straight week after starting the year with four strong games.

But as a five-year veteran, Woods said Carolina shouldn't expect a drop-off in production when the starters aren't available. He said his expectations for reserve players aren't any different.

"Those guys are experienced," Woods said. "Those guys prepare during the week. … When they get in, they're our starters, so the message doesn't change. We don't expect any let-down if I'm out or someone else is out."

What happened against the Rams? Veterans on the defense pointed to an inability to get off the field on third down, allowing Los Angeles to convert half of its attempts (6-of-12).

On their first touchdown drive, the Rams converted a third-and-7, a third-and-15, and a third-and-13.

Woods said the Panthers prepared for what they saw from Los Angeles, particularly a high volume of screen plays, but his answer as to why they couldn't find results was simple.

"We didn't tackle well today," Woods said. "That's what hurt us."

Wilks said he expects to learn more about injury statuses Monday, but he is hopeful they "aren't as serious."

Regardless, he said he's looking for the unit to make plays, like Jackson's momentum-shifting pick-six just before halftime.

"I think it comes down to them, somebody making a play and finding a way to get off the field," Wilks said. "As you saw with Jackson coming up with the interception and score on defense. There are some positive things that we did defensively. We've just got to continue to try to build on those and create more opportunities."

Jackson earned his first-career touchdown by intercepting Matthew Stafford on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp. Jackson bounced back for the pick shortly after he was in coverage during Stafford's 5-yard touchdown toss to Allen Robinson.

"He did exactly what I expected him to do," Jackson said of the interception. "He kind of put a little bit too much on it, and it came right to me. (I was) just trying to score, just trying to get points."

The Panthers' growing number of critical injuries to the defense isn't necessarily a new thing (they were banged up last week against the 49ers), but it's easier to understand when you consider how long they've been on the field through the first six games of the season.

Beyond their struggle to keep opponents from converting on third down, Carolina's offense can't stay on the field. That issue was on full display once again Sunday, as the Panthers lost time of possession 37:05-22:55, after they had an 11:05-3:55 edge after the first quarter. The offense totaled just eight first downs and a season-low 203 yards.

Despite the statistics, defensive tackle Derrick Brown said there isn't any frustration building toward the offense.

"It's not our job to worry about that," Brown said. "Our job is to be able to keep playing, regardless of what's going on with the offense, special teams. Our job as a defense is to go out there and keep them from scoring. If we can't do our job, and they get points, that's the problem right there."

Added Woods:

"Every guy is frustrated with how this season has been going," Woods said. "Every guy wants to be better for the team in order to win. I think every guy in this locker room is tired of losing."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Rams

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

1D3_8083
1 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7708
2 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5466
3 / 91
AE7I5316
4 / 91
AE7I4918
5 / 91
AE7I5012
6 / 91
AE7I4964
7 / 91
AE7I4951
8 / 91
AE7I4938
9 / 91
AE7I4968
10 / 91
AE7I5023
11 / 91
AE7I5120
12 / 91
AE7I5103
13 / 91
AE7I5374
14 / 91
AE7I5366
15 / 91
1CW17557
16 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17521
17 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17529
18 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17538
19 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5262
20 / 91
AE7I5293
21 / 91
AE7I5551
22 / 91
1D3_7581
23 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7614
24 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7632
25 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7652
26 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7653
27 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5510
28 / 91
AE7I5487
29 / 91
AE7I5541
30 / 91
AE7I5492
31 / 91
AE7I5550
32 / 91
AE7I5730
33 / 91
1D3_7677
34 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7707
35 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5845
36 / 91
AE7I5836
37 / 91
1D3_7712
38 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7791
39 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6037
40 / 91
1D3_7965
41 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7958
42 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6002
43 / 91
1D3_7975
44 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7951
45 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7976
46 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5810
47 / 91
1D3_7990
48 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7988
49 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6008
50 / 91
AE7I6115
51 / 91
AE7I6127
52 / 91
AE7I6118
53 / 91
AE7I6161
54 / 91
1D3_8248
55 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8085
56 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8131
57 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8125
58 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8135
59 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6268
60 / 91
AE7I6139
61 / 91
AE7I6207
62 / 91
AE7I6224
63 / 91
AE7I6277
64 / 91
AE7I6814
65 / 91
1D3_8170
66 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8070
67 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8164
68 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8042
69 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8153
70 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6843
71 / 91
AE7I6776
72 / 91
1D3_8249
73 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I7444
74 / 91
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-68
75 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-69
76 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-74
77 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-71
78 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-75
79 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-81
80 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-77
81 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-83
82 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-82
83 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-85
84 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW17705
85 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18623
86 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I7438
87 / 91
AE7I7345
88 / 91
AE7I7342
89 / 91
AE7I7436
90 / 91
AE7I7445
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

QB situation uncertain after PJ Walker leaves game late

While Walker thinks he could play next week, the Panthers still have question marks about the rest of the depth chart, injury-wise.

news

Robbie Anderson "confused" after being sent to locker room

The wideout was sent out of the game in the fourth quarter, after not being targeted in the loss to the Rams.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the opening stretch, but couldn't keep it going.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers lose to Rams, 24-10

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room before the game ended, adding to a complicated day.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Rams in Week 6

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

news

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

news

Panthers place Stantley Thomas-Oliver on injured reserve

They brought back linebacker Arron Mosby to fill the roster spot, and cornerback Jaycee Horn was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

news

Five things to watch vs. Los Angeles: Fresh start out west

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to the Rams in Week 6.

news

What the Rams are saying about the Panthers

Find out what the Los Angeles Rams are saying ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game in Los Angeles.

news

Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

Last-second field goal lifted Charlotte Christian in an epic Panthers Big Friday showcase.

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Cornerbacks questionable

Both Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are listed as questionable this week, though there remains some hope that Baker Mayfield could return.

Advertising