Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

Oct 16, 2022 at 08:30 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the first quarter as they ran 18 plays to L.A.'s six. But over the next three quarters, the Rams held a 336-98 advantage in total yards and had 21 first downs compared to just three for the Panthers.
  • The defense scored its third touchdown in the last four games, the most in the NFL. It's just the 10th time since 2000 that a team's had three defensive touchdowns through Week 6.
  • The Panthers totaled eight first downs, their fifth-fewest ever and fewest since 2010 against Pittsburgh (7).
  • Carolina managed just 110 net passing yards, with 49 coming on a run and catch by Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter.
  • The Panthers went 2-of-10 on third down and have a league-low 23.6 conversion percentage this year.
  • The special teams had three punts downed inside the 20 with a net average of 43.9. This season, the team's net punting average of 44.9 ranks third in the NFL.

PLAYER STATS

  • Christian McCaffrey had 20 total touches for 158 scrimmage yards (69 rushing, 89 receiving), while the rest of the offense combined for just 45 net yards on 14 touches.
  • McCaffrey has 24 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, passing Tiki Barber (23) for second-most in NFL history behind Marshall Faulk (41).
  • Donte Jackson grabbed his first interception of the year and scored the first defensive touchdown of his career, returning a pick 30 yards in the second quarter. Jackson has 13 career interceptions, tying Thomas Davis and Ken Lucas for seventh in franchise history.
  • Derrick Brown had a career-high seven tackles and a half-sack. Brown is tied for fifth on the team with 24 tackles, far more than the 13 tackles he had through six games in both 2020 and 2021.
  • Cory Littleton had a team-high 10 tackles and a half-sack in his return to Los Angeles, his best game as a Panther.

