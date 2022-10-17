Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the first quarter as they ran 18 plays to L.A.'s six. But over the next three quarters, the Rams held a 336-98 advantage in total yards and had 21 first downs compared to just three for the Panthers.
- The defense scored its third touchdown in the last four games, the most in the NFL. It's just the 10th time since 2000 that a team's had three defensive touchdowns through Week 6.
- The Panthers totaled eight first downs, their fifth-fewest ever and fewest since 2010 against Pittsburgh (7).
- Carolina managed just 110 net passing yards, with 49 coming on a run and catch by Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter.
- The Panthers went 2-of-10 on third down and have a league-low 23.6 conversion percentage this year.
- The special teams had three punts downed inside the 20 with a net average of 43.9. This season, the team's net punting average of 44.9 ranks third in the NFL.
PLAYER STATS
- Christian McCaffrey had 20 total touches for 158 scrimmage yards (69 rushing, 89 receiving), while the rest of the offense combined for just 45 net yards on 14 touches.
- McCaffrey has 24 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, passing Tiki Barber (23) for second-most in NFL history behind Marshall Faulk (41).
- Donte Jackson grabbed his first interception of the year and scored the first defensive touchdown of his career, returning a pick 30 yards in the second quarter. Jackson has 13 career interceptions, tying Thomas Davis and Ken Lucas for seventh in franchise history.
- Derrick Brown had a career-high seven tackles and a half-sack. Brown is tied for fifth on the team with 24 tackles, far more than the 13 tackles he had through six games in both 2020 and 2021.
- Cory Littleton had a team-high 10 tackles and a half-sack in his return to Los Angeles, his best game as a Panther.
