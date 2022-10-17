Snap Counts: Carolina at Los Angeles in Week 6

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Rams in Week 6.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|44 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Brady Christensen
|44 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|44 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Taylor Moton
|44 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Pat Elflein
|44 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|44 (100%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|38 (86%)
|PJ Walker
|37 (84%)
|Tommy Tremble
|24 (55%)
|14 (54%)
|Shi Smith
|24 (55%)
|5 (19%)
|Ian Thomas
|23 (52%)
|10 (38%)
|Robbie Anderson
|23 (52%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|20 (45%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|10 (23%)
|Jacob Eason
|7 (16%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|6 (14%)
|20 (77%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|4 (9%)
|14 (54%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|4 (9%)
|13 (50%)
- Robbie Anderson played 23 snaps (52 percent) and was not targeted before leaving the game early.
- PJ Walker played 84 percent of the snaps in his first start of the year before leaving the game due to a neck injury. Jacob Eason played his first professional snaps and completed three passes for 59 yards.
- Carolina's offensive line completed its sixth-straight game playing every snap together. The Panthers are the only team in the NFL where all five starting offensive linemen have played every snap in 2022.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Myles Hartsfield
|65 (100%)
|6 (23%)
|Shaq Thompson
|65 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Xavier Woods
|65 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Juston Burris
|60 (92%)
|7 (27%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|53 (82%)
|1 (4%)
|Brian Burns
|51 (78%)
|5 (19%)
|Derrick Brown
|51 (78%)
|3 (12%)
|Cory Littleton
|45 (69%)
|10 (38%)
|CJ Henderson
|44 (68%)
|7 (27%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|39 (60%)
|19 (73%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|32 (49%)
|4 (15%)
|Donte Jackson
|30 (46%)
|Henry Anderson
|23 (35%)
|5 (19%)
|Damien Wilson
|22 (34%)
|17 (65%)
|Marquan McCall
|22 (34%)
|4 (15%)
|Marquis Haynes
|22 (34%)
|2 (8%)
|Tae Hayes
|17 (26%)
|4 (15%)
|Phil Hoskins
|7 (11%)
|2 (8%)
|Arron Mosby
|2 (3%)
|5 (19%)
- Xavier Woods returned to the lineup after missing last week's game and played 100 percent of the snaps.
- Injuries to Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson forced an already thin secondary to go deeper. Keith Taylor Jr. played a season-high 60 percent of the snaps, while Tae Hayes entered for his Panthers debut, playing his most snaps (17) since 2019.
- Myles Hartsfield has played all but 4 snaps total over the last three games as he's played cornerback, nickel and safety.
- Cory Littleton played 69 percent of the snaps before leaving with a groin injury. He led the team with 10 tackles.
- Matt Ioannidis played 82 percent of the snaps and had four tackles. It was the most playing time for him since the start of 2019.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Brandon Smith
|19 (73%)
|Sam Franklin
|19 (73%)
|Sean Chandler
|19 (73%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (35%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (35%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|5 (19%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|5 (19%)
|Rashard Higgins
|3 (12%)
|Michael Jordan
|2 (8%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|2 (8%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.