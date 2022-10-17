Snap Counts: Carolina at Los Angeles in Week 6

Oct 17, 2022 at 07:43 AM
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week-6

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Rams in Week 6.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett44 (100%)2 (8%)
Brady Christensen44 (100%)2 (8%)
Ikem Ekwonu44 (100%)2 (8%)
Taylor Moton44 (100%)2 (8%)
Pat Elflein44 (100%)
DJ Moore44 (100%)
Christian McCaffrey38 (86%)
PJ Walker37 (84%)
Tommy Tremble24 (55%)14 (54%)
Shi Smith24 (55%)5 (19%)
Ian Thomas23 (52%)10 (38%)
Robbie Anderson23 (52%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.20 (45%)
D'Onta Foreman10 (23%)
Jacob Eason7 (16%)
Giovanni Ricci6 (14%)20 (77%)
Chuba Hubbard4 (9%)14 (54%)
Stephen Sullivan4 (9%)13 (50%)
  • Robbie Anderson played 23 snaps (52 percent) and was not targeted before leaving the game early.
  • PJ Walker played 84 percent of the snaps in his first start of the year before leaving the game due to a neck injury. Jacob Eason played his first professional snaps and completed three passes for 59 yards.
  • Carolina's offensive line completed its sixth-straight game playing every snap together. The Panthers are the only team in the NFL where all five starting offensive linemen have played every snap in 2022.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Myles Hartsfield65 (100%)6 (23%)
Shaq Thompson65 (100%)5 (19%)
Xavier Woods65 (100%)4 (15%)
Juston Burris60 (92%)7 (27%)
Matt Ioannidis53 (82%)1 (4%)
Brian Burns51 (78%)5 (19%)
Derrick Brown51 (78%)3 (12%)
Cory Littleton45 (69%)10 (38%)
CJ Henderson44 (68%)7 (27%)
Keith Taylor Jr.39 (60%)19 (73%)
Yetur Gross-Matos32 (49%)4 (15%)
Donte Jackson30 (46%)
Henry Anderson23 (35%)5 (19%)
Damien Wilson22 (34%)17 (65%)
Marquan McCall22 (34%)4 (15%)
Marquis Haynes22 (34%)2 (8%)
Tae Hayes17 (26%)4 (15%)
Phil Hoskins7 (11%)2 (8%)
Arron Mosby2 (3%)5 (19%)
  • Xavier Woods returned to the lineup after missing last week's game and played 100 percent of the snaps.
  • Injuries to Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson forced an already thin secondary to go deeper. Keith Taylor Jr. played a season-high 60 percent of the snaps, while Tae Hayes entered for his Panthers debut, playing his most snaps (17) since 2019.
  • Myles Hartsfield has played all but 4 snaps total over the last three games as he's played cornerback, nickel and safety.
  • Cory Littleton played 69 percent of the snaps before leaving with a groin injury. He led the team with 10 tackles.
  • Matt Ioannidis played 82 percent of the snaps and had four tackles. It was the most playing time for him since the start of 2019.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Brandon Smith19 (73%)
Sam Franklin19 (73%)
Sean Chandler19 (73%)
Johnny Hekker9 (35%)
JJ Jansen9 (35%)
Raheem Blackshear5 (19%)
Eddy Pineiro5 (19%)
Rashard Higgins3 (12%)
Michael Jordan2 (8%)
Bradley Bozeman2 (8%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Rams

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
1 / 91

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
2 / 91

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
3 / 91

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

QB - 10 - P.J. Walker
4 / 91

QB - 10 - P.J. Walker

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
5 / 91

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

S - 31 - Juston Burris
6 / 91

S - 31 - Juston Burris

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
7 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
8 / 91

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
9 / 91

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
10 / 91

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
11 / 91

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
12 / 91

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Al Holcomb
13 / 91

Al Holcomb

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
14 / 91

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Steve Wilks
15 / 91

Steve Wilks

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
16 / 91

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson Steve Wilks
17 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Steve Wilks

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
18 / 91

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
19 / 91

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
20 / 91

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

QB - 10 - P.J. Walker S - 34 - Sean Chandler
21 / 91

QB - 10 - P.J. Walker

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
22 / 91

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
23 / 91

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
24 / 91

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
25 / 91

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
26 / 91

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
27 / 91

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
28 / 91

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
29 / 91

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

AE7I5541
30 / 91
AE7I5492
31 / 91
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
32 / 91

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

AE7I5730
33 / 91
1D3_7677
34 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7707
35 / 91
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
36 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
37 / 91

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

1D3_7712
38 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7791
39 / 91
Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
40 / 91

S - 31 - Juston Burris

1D3_7965
41 / 91
Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
42 / 91

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
AE7I6002
43 / 91
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
44 / 91

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
45 / 91

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
46 / 91

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
47 / 91

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

1D3_7990
48 / 91
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
49 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
AE7I6008
50 / 91
AE7I6115
51 / 91
AE7I6127
52 / 91
AE7I6118
53 / 91
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
54 / 91

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

1D3_8248
55 / 91
Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
56 / 91

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
57 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
58 / 91

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
1D3_8135
59 / 91
Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
60 / 91

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
61 / 91

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
62 / 91

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

AE7I6224
63 / 91
AE7I6277
64 / 91
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
65 / 91

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

1D3_8170
66 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8070
67 / 91
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
68 / 91

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
1D3_8042
69 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8153
70 / 91
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
71 / 91

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

AE7I6776
72 / 91
1D3_8249
73 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I7444
74 / 91
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-68
75 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
76 / 91

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-74
77 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-71
78 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-75
79 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
80 / 91

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
81 / 91

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-83
82 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
83 / 91

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
84 / 91

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW17705
85 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro
86 / 91

K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 16 - Jacob Eason
87 / 91

QB - 16 - Jacob Eason

AE7I7345
88 / 91
AE7I7342
89 / 91
QB - 16- Jacob Eason
90 / 91

QB - 16- Jacob Eason

AE7I7445
91 / 91
Advertising