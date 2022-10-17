More questions than answers at quarterback

Oct 17, 2022 at 05:31 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday he thought quarterback PJ Walker would be able to play this week and that Sam Darnold could begin practicing Wednesday. But at the moment, the Panthers don't have a lot of what you'd call certainty at the position.

So with Walker dealing with what he described as a bit of a stiff neck, and Darnold returning from a preseason high ankle sprain having not played in seven weeks, and Baker Mayfield walking through the locker room (without a boot) after his ankle injury, the Panthers are in a bit of a wait-and-see moment at the position. When the practice-squader they called up Sunday (Jacob Eason) ends up finishing a game, sure things are hard to find.

And since nothing's certain, Wilks isn't going to make any sweeping declarations.

Related Links

Asked if Mayfield (who won the competition for the starting job in camp and started the first five games) would return to that role when healthy, Wilks stopped short of a "yes."

"I can't give you that answer," Wilks said. "But I can tell you right now; those guys are going to compete at that position, just as well as other positions to see exactly who goes out there on Sunday."

A lot of this could become a moot point, based on health.

Mayfield had a solid workout Friday, and Wilks was impressed by the quarterback's toughness. But there's a matter of some ligament "damage" that remained on his MRI that could take him out of play.

"It's a testament to Baker, as I've said before, he's a tough and physical guy, and if you saw the workout, if you were there, you'd probably say, 'I can't believe the MRI showed up this way.' We just want to make sure we're doing the right thing and not trying to force the issue once we realized there was still damage there."

As for Darnold, activating him to practice Wednesday would open a 21-day window for him to return to action. He hasn't played since injuring his ankle in the preseason finale against Buffalo on Aug. 26, so it's reasonable to think he'd still need some significant time to get ready.

That could leave Walker in the starting spot by default, and he's kind of used to that.

"Same approach as last week," Walker said Monday, because that's the stock answer of a backup quarterback who knows he could be called on (and needs to be ready) at any moment.

PJ Walker
Carolina Panthers

But coaches and players alike know that things need to change this week against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers gained a season-low 203 yards Sunday, they gained no first downs in the second and third quarters, and Walker was 10-of-16 for 60 yards passing as they tried to game-plan away from anything resembling risk-taking.

Wilks said he didn't second-guess the game plan they came up with (it worked well for a quarter) and said that shots downfield would eventually come if they continued to run well.

Walker (who has two career touchdown passes and eight interceptions), admitted it was challenging for him to have such a conservative plan.

"It was tough, but you know, that was the plan, and we stuck to it, and we did a good job of sticking to it," Walker said. "It was tough to not see the ball get thrown downfield. I think one of my strengths is throwing it downfield. We had a good game plan, and we executed it well early, but towards the second half, it started to die down a little bit. We stopped moving it as efficient as we were early. . . . You saw what happened yesterday. It's tough to go out and be in that situation and not get them to back off."

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Rams in Week 6

View the best photos from pregame, in-game, and after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

221016 Panthers at Rams-372
1 / 108
1D3_8558
2 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-10
3 / 108
1CW17540
4 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-58
5 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-21
6 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-28
7 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-38
8 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-47
9 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-49
10 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW11036
11 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-59
12 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-60
13 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW11050
14 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11071
15 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11094
16 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11102
17 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-012
18 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-015
19 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-058
20 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-078
21 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-084
22 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-090
23 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-096
24 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-106
25 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-122
26 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-142
27 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-144
28 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-154
29 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-180
30 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-198
31 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-223
32 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-229
33 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-240
34 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-241
35 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-340
36 / 108
1CW11119
37 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11124
38 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11133
39 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11893
40 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11921
41 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11958
42 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17486
43 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17489
44 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17506
45 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-374
46 / 108
1CW17514
47 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17517-2
48 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17530-2
49 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17530
50 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17533
51 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17535
52 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17536
53 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7467
54 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7477
55 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7513
56 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7525
57 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7563
58 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7578
59 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7617
60 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7632
61 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7653
62 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-375
63 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-276
64 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-275
65 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-279
66 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-253
67 / 108
1D3_7673
68 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7677
69 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-280
70 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-296
71 / 108
221016 Panthers at Rams-284
72 / 108
1D3_7708
73 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-383
74 / 108
1D3_7720
75 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7746
76 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7763
77 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-246
78 / 108
1D3_7765
79 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7785
80 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7827
81 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7867
82 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7902
83 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7926
84 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7951
85 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7956
86 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7973
87 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7975
88 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7991
89 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_7997
90 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8044
91 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-297
92 / 108
1D3_8055
93 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8069
94 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8083
95 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8109
96 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8131
97 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8201
98 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8242
99 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8248
100 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8267
101 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8303
102 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8322
103 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8376
104 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8533
105 / 108
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8554
106 / 108
Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-75
107 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers vs. Rams-68
108 / 108
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona

The wideout was sent to the locker room during Sunday's loss to the Rams after an argument with his position coach.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Los Angeles in Week 6

Secondary leans on Myles Hartsfield, Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes after injuries.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks and P.J. Walker said to the media after the Rams game.

news

QB situation uncertain after PJ Walker leaves game late

While Walker thinks he could play next week, the Panthers still have question marks about the rest of the depth chart, injury-wise.

news

Panthers defense disappointed in third-down performance

Carolina left Los Angeles unhappy with their performance against the Rams, regardless of how many starters were injured.

news

Robbie Anderson "confused" after being sent to locker room

The wideout was sent out of the game in the fourth quarter, after not being targeted in the loss to the Rams.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the opening stretch, but couldn't keep it going.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers lose to Rams, 24-10

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room before the game ended, adding to a complicated day.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Rams in Week 6

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

news

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

news

Panthers place Stantley Thomas-Oliver on injured reserve

They brought back linebacker Arron Mosby to fill the roster spot, and cornerback Jaycee Horn was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Advertising