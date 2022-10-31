The Day After: Correcting defensive execution 

Atlanta put up a 62-yard touchdown drive, a 68-yard field goal drive, and a 75-yard touchdown drive all in the second half, while the Panthers' defense struggled to contain explosive plays from Damiere Byrd, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and Caleb Huntley – all of whom gained at least 30 yards on a single play.

"It's very simple, just execution," Steve Wilks said when asked about the second-half defense. "I know that's a cliche, but we've got to execute. We've got to detail our work."

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota finished the day with 253 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and added another 43 yards on the ground. That included a 30-yard scramble during overtime, which set up the game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo.

"We knew Mariota was a scrambling quarterback; he's going to buy time with his feet," Wilks said. "We've got to do a great job on the back end as far as plastering, which means get tight to your coverage when he starts to scramble. A lot of times, we lost coverage, which we can't do."

Defensive back Myles Hartsfield added his perspective from the field Monday. When asked about what caused Atlanta to exploit some wrinkles in the Panthers' defense late in the game, he said it comes down to communication and not making the same mistake twice.

"I don't think anything causes it; it might just be mental errors here and there that happen earlier in the game," Hartsfield said. "We have so much passion and so much effort that goes on that people don't really see (early mistakes). So it might be stuff that happened earlier that they just come back to, and we never corrected it.