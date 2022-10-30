Eddy Piñeiro after two late misses: "It hurts"

Piñeiro said he took accountability after the game, telling the team it was "on him."

But his teammates, especially the four who watched him speak with the media, hope the focus doesn't lean too much toward the kicker.

"We care about each other a lot," Hekker said. "Any time something like that happens, there can be a tendency for the media to kind of jump on a guy and try to get their moment to get some more clicks or traffic. But you just saw guys that care about Eddy, care about this team, care about keeping the guy that's going to be our kicker the rest of the season positive and moving in the right direction."

Since replacing an injured Zane Gonzalez in the preseason, Piñeiro had made all 12 of his extra points and 14 of his 15 field goal attempts. Until Sunday's final two attempts.

"It sucks (to) try to put it on Eddy when all of us had a hand in this," Brown said. "That's how it goes, but this doesn't fall on him. …