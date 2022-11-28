The Day After: Darnold "orchestrating" the offense

He said the decision to grant off days was due to the Panthers' bye coming late in the year, so the extra time to rest, heal, and recharge is needed.

"I just told those guys (to) get away, enjoy yourselves, enjoy your time with your family and friends, be smart, don't be that guy," Wilks said. "Understand the situation that we have in front of us, which I still feel like we have an opportunity to do what we want to do within this division. So I want them to decompress, get away, enjoy themselves, but also come back focused and ready to work."