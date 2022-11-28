Early punt fake set the tone for possession against Broncos

Nov 27, 2022 at 08:21 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sean Chandler
Grant Halverson/Getty

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are kind of past the point of being too careful.

Knowing their margin for error this season is gone, they went into the week prepared to take a few chances — with quarterback Sam Darnold taking a few shots over the top, as well as on special teams.

And they didn't wait long to try.

In the first quarter, the Panthers went to their bag of tricks out of punt formation, and it wasn't even a pass by punter Johnny Hekker.

On fourth-and-1 from their 38-yard line, backup safety and personal protector Sean Chandler took the snap before it got to Hekker and went up the middle for a 2-yard rush to convert and keep the drive alive.

Seven plays and 60 yards later, Darnold hit DJ Moore with a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a lead they'd never give back.

"It was a way to set the tone early, something we had talked about all week long," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. "We had a few up last week. It didn't really present the look, but we were trying to be aggressive."

While Wilks is a defensive coach and can lean conservative by nature (he loved the running for 185 yards and 37:03 time of possession), there's also a certain backs-to-the-wall mentality at work here.

Too often this year, the Panthers have spent too long on the field on defense, but the combination of running well and taking a risk gave them a chance to breathe early.

"Taking that chance," defensive end Brian Burns said of the fake. "He pulled it out at the right time and executed. We stole a possession, basically. That was big."

— Wilks loved having such a big time of possession advantage, and getting D'Onta Foreman back on track was a huge part of that.

Foreman had 24 carries for 113 yards Sunday, his fourth 100-yard rushing game since taking the lead role in the running game after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

And coming on the heels of a 24-yard performance against the Ravens, Foreman got the game he needed as well.

"I just had to bounce back from last week," Foreman said. "It was so horrible and terrible. I was so ready to play again, I don't know what to say."

Along with Moore getting over 100 yards (103 on four catches), the Panthers had some balance on offense for the first time in a bit.

"I think you guys called it out last week of how we can get DJ the ball more, how we could be more creative, so I think we got to get the ball to our stars," Wilks said. "I thought, again, the offensive coaches did a great job in trying to create that formula this week. D'Onta has to get his touches in order to get going a little bit. I think he had a little over 20 carries, and that is really his threshold right there. He has to get at least 20 touches to get going.

"Again, we created some good things with DJ just trying play-action to get over the top. I felt like we could really run by these guys. As good of a secondary they have, sometimes their squad sits on things, and it was good to see that."

Brian Burns
John Byrum/Icon Sportswire

— There was a scare in the fourth quarter when Burns was slow to get off the field and walked slowly to the medical tent.

He slammed his helmet to the ground in apparent frustration on the way, creating some reasonable concern.

He came out of the tent a moment later to flash a thumb's up to the crowd, and said afterward his emotion was anger rather than fear.

He explained that after taking a shot to the knee earlier, a Broncos tight end "chopped that same knee."

"I was hurting, but I was more pissed than hurt," he said. "I was pissed off because I hate that block."

Burns came back to finish the game, and had his second multi-sack game of the season, getting him to 10.0 sacks for the year.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Broncos

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

1D3_2784
1 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2575
2 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2500
3 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I9966
4 / 139
Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear runs past Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
5 / 139

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear runs past Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 139

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold plays during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
7 / 139

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold plays during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 139

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 139

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I9970
10 / 139
1D3_1202
11 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1021
12 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1027
13 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1075
14 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1145
15 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1090
16 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1177
17 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1190
18 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1195
19 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1167
20 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1206
21 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0001
22 / 139
AE7I9949
23 / 139
AE7I9945
24 / 139
AE7I9964
25 / 139
AE7I9968
26 / 139
AE7I0245
27 / 139
1CW19090
28 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19094
29 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_2410
30 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1CW19127
31 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_2420
32 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1CW19128
33 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_2424
34 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2412
35 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2448
36 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2438
37 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2485
38 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2451
39 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2489
40 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2507
41 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2493
42 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0142
43 / 139
AE7I0137
44 / 139
1D3_2513
45 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2520
46 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2538
47 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0187
48 / 139
AE7I0253
49 / 139
AE7I0210
50 / 139
AE7I0211
51 / 139
AE7I0233
52 / 139
AE7I0236
53 / 139
AE7I0395
54 / 139
1D3_2611
55 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2572
56 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2614
57 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2563
58 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2632
59 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2587
60 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2638
61 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2680
62 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0406
63 / 139
1D3_2649
64 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2668
65 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2754
66 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2744
67 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2745
68 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0362
69 / 139
1D3_2756
70 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0350
71 / 139
AE7I0383
72 / 139
AE7I0591
73 / 139
1D3_2777
74 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2943
75 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2865
76 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2905
77 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2926
78 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2950
79 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3004
80 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3080
81 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3017
82 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3096
83 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3121
84 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3124
85 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3126
86 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2820
87 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0581
88 / 139
AE7I0582
89 / 139
1D3_3127
90 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0601
91 / 139
AE7I0685
92 / 139
0H9A2347
93 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A2343
94 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A2356
95 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A2351
96 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A2381
97 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A2378
98 / 139
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0681
99 / 139
1CW19157
100 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3158
101 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1CW19206
102 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0674
103 / 139
1CW19200
104 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3254
105 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3153
106 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0664
107 / 139
1D3_3458
108 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0634
109 / 139
1D3_3452
110 / 139
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0676
111 / 139
AE7I0702
112 / 139
AE7I0666
113 / 139
AE7I0683
114 / 139
1D3_3935
115 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3650
116 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3586
117 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3666
118 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3747
119 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3730
120 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3766
121 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3708
122 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3674
123 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3755
124 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3774
125 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3727
126 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3846
127 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3811
128 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3785
129 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3815
130 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3814
131 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3813
132 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3817
133 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3842
134 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3857
135 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3925
136 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3858
137 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3921
138 / 139
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3972
139 / 139
Carolina Panthers
