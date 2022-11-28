Early punt fake set the tone for possession against Broncos

— Wilks loved having such a big time of possession advantage, and getting D'Onta Foreman back on track was a huge part of that.

Foreman had 24 carries for 113 yards Sunday, his fourth 100-yard rushing game since taking the lead role in the running game after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

And coming on the heels of a 24-yard performance against the Ravens, Foreman got the game he needed as well.

"I just had to bounce back from last week," Foreman said. "It was so horrible and terrible. I was so ready to play again, I don't know what to say."

Along with Moore getting over 100 yards (103 on four catches), the Panthers had some balance on offense for the first time in a bit.

"I think you guys called it out last week of how we can get DJ the ball more, how we could be more creative, so I think we got to get the ball to our stars," Wilks said. "I thought, again, the offensive coaches did a great job in trying to create that formula this week. D'Onta has to get his touches in order to get going a little bit. I think he had a little over 20 carries, and that is really his threshold right there. He has to get at least 20 touches to get going.