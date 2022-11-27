Stats and Superlatives: Brian Burns leads defensive effort against Broncos

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers scored 23 points against a Broncos defense that ranked third in the league (17.1 pts/gm) entering the game. It was the second-most points Denver allowed this season.
- Carolina rushed for 185 yards. Since Week 7, the Panthers have totaled 859 rushing yards, ranking fourth-best in the league after Sunday's early afternoon games.
- The defense held the Broncos to 246 total yards and 4-of-14 on third down. At home, the defense is allowing opponents to convert 36.8 percent of the time on third down, compared to 44.8 percent on the road.
- The Panthers turned two fumbles into takeaways, one on defense and one on special teams. It was the first time since Week 16 of 2020 (at Washington) that Carolina had two fumble recoveries in a game.
- The Panthers have won three straight home games with a winning margin of plus-41. Since Week 7, that home margin is third in the NFL and their 28 points allowed are third-fewest.
- Carolina continued to shut teams out in the first quarter, recording its ninth opening-quarter shutout this year. Its 20 first-quarter points allowed are fewest in the NFL.
PLAYER STATS
- Sam Darnold threw for 164 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 103.8. He also recovered his own fumble for a rushing touchdown. His six rushing touchdowns since 2021 are tied for the most by any Panthers player (Chuba Hubbard, 6).
- D'Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing game in the last six weeks. Since Week 6, Foreman's 545 rushing yards rank second among running backs.
- DJ Moore made four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, including a 52-yard reception. Moore has 12 career catches of 50-plus yards, the most in the NFL since 2018.
- Brian Burns had two sacks, including a strip-sack, a tackle for loss and three QB hits. He reached double-digit sacks (10) for the first time in his career, while he passed Greg Hardy for sixth place in franchise history with 34.5 career sacks.
- Marquis Haynes Sr. had a sack, tackle for loss and two QB hits. His three sacks in the last three weeks tie for fifth in the NFL.
- Johnny Hekker landed four of his five punts inside the 20, averaging 51.0 yards per kick. He leads the NFL with 30 punts inside the 20.
- JJ Jansen played in his 221st career game as a Panther, tying John Kasay for the most in franchise history.
