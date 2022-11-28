Brian Burns responds to his coach's challenge

But the timing — in the game and at this point of the season — meant something too. The Panthers have now won three straight home games to get to 4-8, keeping their faint NFC South division hopes alive (the division-leading Buccaneers lost Sunday to fall to 5-6). To have a chance, they had to have their best players doing more. That means Burns, their first-round pick in 2019. Wide receiver DJ Moore, their 2018 first-rounder, was on Wilks' list too, and he had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

And those closest to Burns could sense that this kind of game was coming.

Horn, the 2021 first-rounder whose locker is next to Burns', is often in the middle of something with the pass-rusher. It's often a Ping-Pong match, or something loud.

"He's just a competitor," Horn said. "He brings that out of other people."

But last week, Horn said he could sense that Burns was on the verge.

"My favorite player," Horn said, laughing as he looked over his shoulder. "Turn on the tape. He makes my job easier. My guy can be running open, and I look at the quarterback and see him doing the Spiderman move. It's a blessing as a corner to have a pass-rusher like that.