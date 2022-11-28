Adding linemen produces a layer of creativity for offense

For the most part, those dreams are a fun diversion. But they all grin when they start talking about it because you never know.

"For sure, it's cool having a lot of O-linemen on the field in any capacity," Mays said. "It's still kind of new right now, so the bag of plays is not too big, we're just breaking the ice with it, but we've got some first downs, so you never know, we might have a package with it."

Credit center Bradley Bozeman for having self-awareness. He wants no part of any discussion of touching the ball. Of course, he gets to on every play anyway, so the temptation may not be as strong.

"No. No, no, no," Bozeman said, and by the fourth "no," you know he's serious. "I'm not paid to have the ball in my hand; I'm paid to block for the guys who can. Unless there's a tipped pass on the 1-yard line on fourth and goal, I'm diving on it, that's it."

But he also knows that when the Panthers go heavy, there's something about it, a physical force stat stirs them all.