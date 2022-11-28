Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Denver in Week 12

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Broncos in Week 12.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|66 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Brady Christensen
|66 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|66 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Taylor Moton
|66 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Sam Darnold
|66 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|66 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|64 (97%)
|1 (3%)
|Tommy Tremble
|49 (74%)
|14 (47%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|41 (62%)
|1 (3%)
|Ian Thomas
|38 (58%)
|8 (27%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|35 (53%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|28 (42%)
|7 (23%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|28 (42%)
|1 (3%)
|Cameron Erving
|23 (35%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|15 (23%)
|14 (47%)
|Cade Mays
|6 (9%)
|5 (17%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|3 (5%)
|11 (37%)
- Cameron Erving (23) and Cade Mays (6) combined for 29 snaps in Carolina's overload and bunch formations. Carolina's 46 rush attempts tied for third-most in a Panthers' game since 2010.
- Carolina's tight ends, Tommy Tremble (49), Ian Thomas (38) and Stephen Sullivan (15), combined for 102 snaps, their most as a group this season.
- Sam Darnold played every snap in his first start of this season, accounting for a passing and rushing TD with a passer rating over 100.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|60 (100%)
|9 (30%)
|Shaq Thompson
|60 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|60 (100%)
|1 (3%)
|Jaycee Horn
|58 (97%)
|Brian Burns
|55 (92%)
|2 (7%)
|Derrick Brown
|51 (85%)
|3 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|50 (83%)
|8 (27%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|39 (65%)
|3 (10%)
|Xavier Woods
|39 (65%)
|2 (7%)
|Sam Franklin
|36 (60%)
|25 (83%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|32 (53%)
|16 (53%)
|Bravvion Roy
|32 (53%)
|3 (10%)
|Marquis Haynes
|28 (47%)
|3 (10%)
|T.J. Carrie
|15 (25%)
|15 (50%)
|Amare Barno
|11 (18%)
|17 (57%)
|Kobe Jones
|11 (18%)
|Brandon Smith
|10 (17%)
|15 (50%)
|Marquan McCall
|7 (12%)
|3 (10%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|6 (10%)
- Sam Franklin Jr. played a season-high 36 snaps at safety as Xavier Woods (39 snaps) left the game early with an injury and Jeremy Chinn (60 snaps) largely played more in the box alongside the linebackers.
- Brian Burns had his sixth game with at least 90 percent of the snaps, totaling two sacks, a forced fumble, three QB hits and a tackle for loss. Burns has played in 86.7 percent of snaps, the most by a Panthers defensive lineman since Greg Hardy in 2011.
- Shaq Thompson played every snap and made six tackles, bringing him to a team-best 89 tackles on the season.
- T.J. Carrie and Kobe Jones each played double-digit snaps on defense as standard elevations from the practice squad. Carrie had a forced fumble and recovery on a special teams and two tackles on defense.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sean Chandler
|22 (73%)
|Chandler Wooten
|21 (70%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|21 (70%)
|Damien Wilson
|14 (47%)
|Johnny Hekker
|11 (37%)
|JJ Jansen
|11 (37%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|11 (37%)
|Michael Jordan
|5 (17%)
|Tae Hayes
|2 (7%)
|Shi Smith
|1 (3%)
