Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Denver in Week 12

Nov 28, 2022 at 08:17 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week-12

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Broncos in Week 12.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett66 (100%)5 (17%)
Brady Christensen66 (100%)5 (17%)
Ikem Ekwonu66 (100%)5 (17%)
Taylor Moton66 (100%)5 (17%)
Sam Darnold66 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman66 (100%)
DJ Moore64 (97%)1 (3%)
Tommy Tremble49 (74%)14 (47%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.41 (62%)1 (3%)
Ian Thomas38 (58%)8 (27%)
D'Onta Foreman35 (53%)
Chuba Hubbard28 (42%)7 (23%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.28 (42%)1 (3%)
Cameron Erving23 (35%)
Stephen Sullivan15 (23%)14 (47%)
Cade Mays6 (9%)5 (17%)
Raheem Blackshear3 (5%)11 (37%)
  • Cameron Erving (23) and Cade Mays (6) combined for 29 snaps in Carolina's overload and bunch formations. Carolina's 46 rush attempts tied for third-most in a Panthers' game since 2010.
  • Carolina's tight ends, Tommy Tremble (49), Ian Thomas (38) and Stephen Sullivan (15), combined for 102 snaps, their most as a group this season.
  • Sam Darnold played every snap in his first start of this season, accounting for a passing and rushing TD with a passer rating over 100.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Frankie Luvu60 (100%)9 (30%)
Shaq Thompson60 (100%)4 (13%)
Jeremy Chinn60 (100%)1 (3%)
Jaycee Horn58 (97%)
Brian Burns55 (92%)2 (7%)
Derrick Brown51 (85%)3 (10%)
CJ Henderson50 (83%)8 (27%)
Yetur Gross-Matos39 (65%)3 (10%)
Xavier Woods39 (65%)2 (7%)
Sam Franklin36 (60%)25 (83%)
Keith Taylor Jr.32 (53%)16 (53%)
Bravvion Roy32 (53%)3 (10%)
Marquis Haynes28 (47%)3 (10%)
T.J. Carrie15 (25%)15 (50%)
Amare Barno11 (18%)17 (57%)
Kobe Jones11 (18%)
Brandon Smith10 (17%)15 (50%)
Marquan McCall7 (12%)3 (10%)
Daviyon Nixon6 (10%)
  • Sam Franklin Jr. played a season-high 36 snaps at safety as Xavier Woods (39 snaps) left the game early with an injury and Jeremy Chinn (60 snaps) largely played more in the box alongside the linebackers.
  • Brian Burns had his sixth game with at least 90 percent of the snaps, totaling two sacks, a forced fumble, three QB hits and a tackle for loss. Burns has played in 86.7 percent of snaps, the most by a Panthers defensive lineman since Greg Hardy in 2011.
  • Shaq Thompson played every snap and made six tackles, bringing him to a team-best 89 tackles on the season.
  • T.J. Carrie and Kobe Jones each played double-digit snaps on defense as standard elevations from the practice squad. Carrie had a forced fumble and recovery on a special teams and two tackles on defense.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sean Chandler22 (73%)
Chandler Wooten21 (70%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe21 (70%)
Damien Wilson14 (47%)
Johnny Hekker11 (37%)
JJ Jansen11 (37%)
Eddy Pineiro11 (37%)
Michael Jordan5 (17%)
Tae Hayes2 (7%)
Shi Smith1 (3%)

PHOTOS: Postgame field and locker room celebration

View photos from the field and in the locker room after Carolina's win over Denver on Sunday.

221127 Panthers vs Broncos-23
1 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-45
2 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-36
3 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-31
4 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-21
5 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-40
6 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-33
7 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-37
8 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-51
9 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-35
10 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-06
11 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-30
12 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-29
13 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-18
14 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-49
15 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-34
16 / 28
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW19630
17 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19642
18 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19687
19 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19637
20 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19664
21 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19673
22 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19671
23 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19677
24 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19690
25 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19645
26 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19608
27 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19604
28 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Day After: Darnold "orchestrating" the offense

Interim coach Steve Wilks continued to praise quarterback Sam Darnold's performance against the Broncos, and he gave updates on staff changes.

news

Adding linemen produces a layer of creativity for offense

The Panthers have used Cade Mays and Cameron Erving more often lately, as they try to be more physical in the run game and control clock with big bodies.

news

Early punt fake set the tone for possession against Broncos

The punt team converted a fourth down in the first quarter, part of a massive edge in time of possession. Plus, more on the running game, and a scare for Brian Burns.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 12 vs. Denver

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Sam Darnold rolls into "smart" performance as starter

The quarterback impressed in his first start of the season, putting up what he called "good highlight tape" with a fumble-recovery-TD-roll into the end zone.

news

Brian Burns responds to his coach's challenge

The defensive end had a pair of sacks in Sunday's win over the Broncos, getting him to double digits for the first time.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Brian Burns leads defensive effort against Broncos

Burns had two sacks, including a strip-sack, for the first double-digit sack season in his career.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat Broncos, 23-10

Sam Darnold did enough to make a difference for a defense which continues to make plays.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against Denver.

news

Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

The Panthers got some players back who were out sick last week, and their inactive list is mostly guys dealing with injuries.

news

Brandon Smith getting opportunity, advice from veterans

Linebacker Cory Littleton shared inspiring words with the rookie after Littleton was injured at Baltimore, paying forward a gesture given to him in the past.

Advertising