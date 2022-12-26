The Day After: Focused on Tampa Bay

Brady also has Julio Jones back to catch passes. Jones was out with a knee injury for October's first meeting with the Panthers.

"We've got to make sure that we execute; we've got to stop the run," Wilks said. "Fournette did a great job yesterday in getting his yardage in the run game. They did a tremendous job finding ways to get him the ball out on the perimeter. He's definitely going to be a guy that we've got to make sure we try to contain.

"Those receivers – Julio is back. We didn't play against him the first go-around, so they definitely have some weapons. And, again, we've got to stop the run first and try to make them one-dimensional."

Wilks said he still wants to avoid playoff chatter between players or coaches, keeping the message consistent from when the Panthers were coming off a Week 15 loss to Pittsburgh.

The possibility of postseason play may be on the horizon, but Wilks doesn't want anyone in the building getting ahead of themselves.