Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DEFENSE LOOKS TO IMPROVE AGAINST THE RUN

Tampa Bay hasn't won a game where it has allowed more than 151 yards rushing, and their 20th-ranked run defense allows 4.5 yards per attempt.

The Bucs know the Panthers will want to run the ball; it's how Carolina defeated Seattle and Detroit to help set up a meaningful showdown this week.

When the Buccaneers have faced teams with prolific ground games, they haven't had much success containing it. The Ravens put up 231 yards in Week 8, the 49ers rushed for 209, and the Browns put up 189 against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers rushed for 173 yards in their Week 7 win over the Buccaneers behind a dominant day for D'Onta Foreman, who totaled 118 yards on 15 attempts. Chuba Hubbard went down with an ankle injury the last time Carolina played Tampa Bay, and he still ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Bucs are better with defending the pass, ranked fourth in the league allowing teams 195.1 pass yards per game, but they haven't created many turnovers with just nine picks on the season.

Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David are the highlights along Tampa Bay's defense, with each eclipsing over 100 tackles on the year. Safety Mike Edwards also flies around the ball, putting up 76 tackles with two interceptions this year, tied with cornerback Jamel Dean for the team-high.