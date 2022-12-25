The Panthers have found a spirit this season

Interim coach Steve Wilks has taken an odd lot of a roster, a still-young one at that, and the changes he's made to his staff have been subtractions rather than additions. None of this was by design. With it, he's been able to create something tangible over the last 10 weeks. Not just the kind of team that can run with anybody in the NFL (other than AFC North, I suppose), but the kind of team where a backup tight end can sit on the bench in the freezing cold, and grin and use a Santa Claus hat to "keep my ears warm" and it seems totally normal.

"I think really just us sticking together, and really just being a family, not just a team, is what kept us together," Tremble said when asked why he thought this particular combination has worked. "That keeps emotions in check during the season, the highs and the lows. It really just kept us together. That togetherness allows us to be ourselves. And that allows us to compete at the highest level, and it results in stuff like today.

"It comes from the people we have in this building. The coaches, the players, the staff. We've built a really good system and a really good place. That's where I think it came from. I know a lot of teams; they do the job, they go home. We love coming here. Every day. It feels different. It feels like a family. And that's what I love about this place."

Wilks will get a substantial amount of credit — and he should for patching the holes in the bottom of his boat and continuing to paddle — but it's not just him. He can preach a message — and he does; the man has plenty of sayings — but the players in the locker room have to buy in and play well to make the motivation work.

Saturday, it clearly did. One of Wilks' mantras is "don't let 'it' get in the way, whatever 'it' may be." In his world, "it" can be everything from the temperature outside, to external noise, to injuries that compromise the lineup. But every day, his message is the same.

This week, that's going to be tested. The Panthers have Sunday off to unwrap the packages at home and the memories of a dominant win, and when they come back in Monday, all the work will be focused on this week's game. Yes, they have a real shot at the playoffs after a ridiculous start to the season. But that chance comes against some guy named Tom Brady, and likely without the guy best equipped to slow him down (injured cornerback Jaycee Horn). They've won four of their five home games under Wilks, but the last two this year are on the road. There's a lot of "it" stacking up all at once.