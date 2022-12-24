Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers set multiple records on Christmas Eve

Dec 24, 2022 at 06:13 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
StatsAndSuperlatives-week-16

TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers totaled a franchise-record 570 net yards. That beat the previous franchise high of 548, which they set against Miami in Week 10 of 2017.
  • Carolina set a new single-game rushing record as well, racking up 320 yards with seven rushes of at least 20 yards. That beat the previous record of 299 rushing yards, set on Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay in 2008.
  • The Panthers also broke first-half franchise records with 240 rushing yards and 364 net yards, topping previous marks that had stood since 2009 and 2015, respectively.
  • Running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard both topped 100 rushing yards in the first half, the first time that's happened in the NFL since Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew did it for Jacksonville against Indianapolis in 2006. Foreman and Hubbard were the first Panthers running backs to each run for 100 in the first half, and it was the first time the Panthers have had multiple 100-yard rushers in a game since DeAngelo Williams/Jonathan Stewart did it in 2009 at Tampa Bay.
  • Carolina has rushed at least 42 times in each of its four wins since Week 10, ranking second in the NFL with 215 rush attempts in that span.
  • The Panthers had two consecutive touchdown drives of at least 90 yards in the first half. It was just the third time the Panthers have had multiple TD drives of 90 or more yards in a game, and the first time they've done it in consecutive drives.
  • The offense posted 10 plays of 20 yards or more, its most since 2011 (11, Week 4 at Chicago).
  • The Panthers went a third straight game without a turnover and fourth straight without an interception. Since Week 6, they've committed just nine turnovers, tied for second-fewest in the NFL.
  • A week after allowing a franchise-worst 12 third-down conversions, the Panthers held the Lions to just 4-of-12 on third down.
  • Detroit entered the game averaging 126.1 rushing yards, but were held to just 45 yards by Carolina.
  • The game-time temperature was recorded as 20 degrees, making today the third-coldest game in franchise history and coldest Panthers home game ever.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • D'Onta Foreman (165 yards) and Chuba Hubbard (125) each had career-high rushing days. Since Week 7, Foreman has five 100-yard rushing games, trailing only Tennessee's Derrick Henry (six) over that stretch.
  • Sam Darnold threw for 250 yards on 15-of-22 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions for a rating of 121.4. It was his highest passer rating as a Panther and third highest of his career.
  • Brian Burns had two sacks, two tackles for loss and three QB hits. His 12.5 sacks rank fifth in the NFL, while his 28.5 stops behind the line (sacks + TFLs) are tied for third and are 3.5 shy of the franchise record (32, Greg Hardy, 2013).
  • Frankie Luvu had a tackle for loss to bring him to a career-high 14. He and Burns have combined for 30 TFLs this season, trailing only Washington's Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne (32) for the most by a defensive duo.
  • Shaq Thompson had six stops to bring his team-leading tackle total to 116 this year, a new career high.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Lions

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

