Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

Dec 24, 2022 at 08:13 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Xavier Woods
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — When they talked about the Steelers game a week ago, Panthers defenders kept using the word "embarrassed." And after a day when you allow a team that's not exactly stellar on offense to convert 12-of-16 third downs, that's an appropriate word.

Saturday, against one of the best offenses in the league, they came up with a different kind of description.

In beating the Lions 37-23 to keep themselves in position to play for the NFC South title, the Panthers turned things around defensively and made a different kind of statement.

"You don't live in the past," defensive end Brian Burns said of the difference in the two games. "Character shows in how you respond to things, and we responded well today."

Related Links

The contrast between the two performances can't be overstated. The Steelers entered last week's game ranked 26th in total offense. The Lions entered this week's ranked fourth, with a quarterback who hadn't turned it over in six weeks, and a team that had won six of its last seven.

And early in the game, it looked like they were rolling. They answered the Panthers' all-ground opening touchdown drive by airing it out, with Jared Goff hitting DJ Chark for a 39-yard gain on third-and-10, and Amon-Ra St. Brown for 13 on a third-and-6 en route to a quick score. The next time the Lions had the ball, the Panthers stopped them short on a third-and-14. The Lions converted the fourth down and pushed it to the Panthers' 8-yard line. And then something else changed. Goff put the snap on the ground, and Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos fell on it. The Panthers offense responded with a 91-yard touchdown drive, and the tone was set.

The Lions barely give the ball away. They had turned it over 14 times all year, third-fewest in the league. The Panthers hadn't taken it away, with just four fumble recoveries, tied for third-fewest of those in the league.

"I felt like our confidence was pretty high regardless, but we've definitely emphasized turnovers," Gross-Matos said. "It was like a perfect storm. Coming down the line, comes across my face, I fall on it and the offense drives it right down and scores.

"We kept re-establishing the line of scrimmage."

After that, the Panthers continued to establish the version of themselves they wanted to be. The next four Lions drives were three-and-outs which resulted in punts, a statement for a defense that hadn't gotten off the field the week before. The Lions were held to 4-of-12 third downs on the day (33.3 percent), nine points lower than their average for the season (42.3, which ranked 11th).

"It was good because I felt like it turned the game early on," interim coach Steve Wilks said. "We had two opportunities on third and long, and we didn't get off the field, and it was like, 'OK, we can't go down this road again this week.' We came up with a big turnover there, and the offense took the ball down the field. But you know, being able to get off the field on third down was definitely the key today for us on defense."

And by doing a better job on early downs, they kept the Lions in long-distance attempts on third downs, which helped the entire process. Though the Lions are an excellent pass-protecting team (second in the league in sacks per pass play), Burns had two sacks (getting him to 12.5 on the year), and the Panthers hit Goff seven times.

"Basically, winning first and second down, making it third and long, making those third downs harder for them to get, so they can't run the ball again and do QB sneaks and that type of bull," Burns said. "They had to put the ball in the air, so that allowed us to get after them."

It sounds simple when you say it like that. Doing it against the Lions is tougher.

"That display wasn't who we are as a defense," Gross-Matos said. "We had one bad week, a couple of missed assignments. People had to take another step. As a unit, we have great leaders in Shaq Thompson and Burns, those guys are very vocal and very demanding, and I felt like we definitely took that step."

They talked about the rope again this week as well, as Thompson did the night before the Seahawks game (the last time they slowed a high-powered offense). They have a piece of rope inside the defensive meeting room, and the act of holding onto it has become a bit of a mantra.

"We took a step back, and went back to holding onto the rope on defense," linebacker Frankie Luvu said. "It's just taking pride in it, and we came out with the dub."

"There is a rope in the building, but out on the field, it is theoretical," Gross-Matos said. "But I think everybody really does believe in it. It's all about how you finish. Dominating for three quarters is something we've done in the past and not been able to finish.

"It's definitely something coach Wilks has brought up, and something people have bought into."

They gave even further evidence of it late in the game.

After cornerback Jaycee Horn left with a left wrist injury early in the fourth quarter, the Lions continued to push the ball downfield. But on fourth-and-5 from the Panthers' 7-yard line, safety Xavier Woods stepped in and jarred an apparent touchdown away from Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a tangible sign that they were getting better at overcoming adversity. When a good team seemed to be making a run, when things got tougher, somebody made a play.

Wilks talked about the leaders in the locker room on both sides of the ball, from older players like Thompson to younger ones like Burns and Horn.

"Those guys have just really stepped up and given us that guidance in the locker room that we need," Wilks said. "I wasn't concerned about how we were going to bounce back. I saw how we practiced, and I saw the guys talking this week to one another, and our communication was just like over the top.

"You know, we got embarrassed last week. That took a lot of pride to come back and do the things that we did this week and to come out with a great performance as we did today."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Lions

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

1D3_4696
1 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4110
2 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3784
3 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3451
4 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3446
5 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3372
6 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3401
7 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3442
8 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3409
9 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3453
10 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3405
11 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3392
12 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3382
13 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3407
14 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3367
15 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I9976
16 / 148
AE7I9888
17 / 148
AE7I9961
18 / 148
AE7I9903
19 / 148
AE7I9985
20 / 148
1D3_3684
21 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3543
22 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3664
23 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3599
24 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3762
25 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3662
26 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3547
27 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3715
28 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3594
29 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3739
30 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3592
31 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3600
32 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3649
33 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3740
34 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3768
35 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3716
36 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3744
37 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3772
38 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3629
39 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3548
40 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3616
41 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3777
42 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3756
43 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0099
44 / 148
AE7I0042
45 / 148
AE7I0030
46 / 148
AE7I0022
47 / 148
AE7I0077
48 / 148
AE7I0059
49 / 148
AE7I0050
50 / 148
AE7I0028
51 / 148
AE7I0082
52 / 148
1D3_4003
53 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4113
54 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0263
55 / 148
A41I0656
56 / 148
1D3_3830
57 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0438
58 / 148
1CW19866
59 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3883
60 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3921
61 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0065
62 / 148
AE7I0803
63 / 148
1CW19906
64 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0129
65 / 148
1D3_3832
66 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0476
67 / 148
A41I0113
68 / 148
1D3_3969
69 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0690
70 / 148
1D3_4098
71 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0564
72 / 148
1D3_3970
73 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0698
74 / 148
A41I0269
75 / 148
A41I0077
76 / 148
A41I0576
77 / 148
A41I0168
78 / 148
A41I0611
79 / 148
1D3_3825
80 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0798
81 / 148
A41I0554
82 / 148
A41I0081
83 / 148
1D3_4067
84 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1CW19880
85 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0310
86 / 148
AE7I0793
87 / 148
AE7I0802
88 / 148
A41I0254
89 / 148
AE7I0810
90 / 148
A41I0317
91 / 148
1CW19878
92 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3822
93 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0088
94 / 148
A41I0177
95 / 148
1D3_3968
96 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4296
97 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4262
98 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0949
99 / 148
A41I1214
100 / 148
A41I0835
101 / 148
A41I0810
102 / 148
1D3_4345
103 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1200
104 / 148
1D3_4109
105 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4134
106 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4153
107 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0883
108 / 148
A41I0829
109 / 148
A41I1225
110 / 148
1D3_4208
111 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4275
112 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1211
113 / 148
A41I0851
114 / 148
1D3_4273
115 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1CW19929
116 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0847
117 / 148
1CW19925
118 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4352
119 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4323
120 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4291
121 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1219
122 / 148
A41I1232
123 / 148
A41I0879
124 / 148
1CW19938
125 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4154
126 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0873
127 / 148
A41I1248
128 / 148
1CW19935
129 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4298
130 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1240
131 / 148
A41I1359
132 / 148
A41I1386
133 / 148
1D3_4491
134 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4518
135 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1409
136 / 148
A41I1350
137 / 148
A41I1454
138 / 148
A41I1368
139 / 148
A41I1436
140 / 148
1D3_4493
141 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4672
142 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4687
143 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4650
144 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4851
145 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4878
146 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4908
147 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4848
148 / 148
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Offensive line rebounds in win over Lions

The Panthers' line cleared the way for a franchise-best rushing performance and protected quarterback Sam Darnold in Saturday's win.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Detroit

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Jaycee Horn injury puts damper on win over Lions

Teammate Brian Burns said the fear was that Horn broke his left wrist, but interim coach Steve Wilks said they're awaiting the results of an MRI.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers set multiple records on Christmas Eve

Carolina set franchise records for net yards and rushing yards in a single game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers put up record day, beat Lions 37-23

The Panthers broke franchise records for total yards and rushing yards, as they improved to 6-9 heading into pivotal trip to Tampa Bay next week.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Saturday's game against the Lions.

news

Today's the coldest home game in Panthers franchise history

With a temperature at kickoff of 20, today's game against the Lions is officially the coldest game at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions

Rashard Higgins won't dress on Christmas Eve against Detroit, as the Panthers enter with a healthy roster.

news

Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report

The cornerback was claimed off waivers earlier this week, but the good news on the injury report reduced the need for depth there.

news

Five things to watch vs. Detroit: Last regular-season home game

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers host the Lions in Week 16.

news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.

Advertising