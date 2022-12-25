Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

After that, the Panthers continued to establish the version of themselves they wanted to be. The next four Lions drives were three-and-outs which resulted in punts, a statement for a defense that hadn't gotten off the field the week before. The Lions were held to 4-of-12 third downs on the day (33.3 percent), nine points lower than their average for the season (42.3, which ranked 11th).

"It was good because I felt like it turned the game early on," interim coach Steve Wilks said. "We had two opportunities on third and long, and we didn't get off the field, and it was like, 'OK, we can't go down this road again this week.' We came up with a big turnover there, and the offense took the ball down the field. But you know, being able to get off the field on third down was definitely the key today for us on defense."

And by doing a better job on early downs, they kept the Lions in long-distance attempts on third downs, which helped the entire process. Though the Lions are an excellent pass-protecting team (second in the league in sacks per pass play), Burns had two sacks (getting him to 12.5 on the year), and the Panthers hit Goff seven times.