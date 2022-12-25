Offensive line rebounds in win over Lions  

It's just one testament of many about how the five starting members of the O-line — which has remained intact other than when Bozeman was brought in for center Pat Elflein in Week 6 — have stuck together through the later stages of the season.

Throughout the year, they have continued to build chemistry through multiple quarterback changes and skill position turnover.

"We were still close, even through those tougher times," Ekwonu said. "I feel like that's one of the reasons that we got out of those times, was the connectedness we had as a team, the gel that we had as a team. We never want to let each other down."

Perhaps that's why the Pittsburgh loss stung so much, why Moton wanted to give ski masks to his teammates on the line to remind them who they were, and why they were able to put on a franchise-best show right after a season-low.

"It's just everything about this sport; we put in too much work to not take everything personally," Moton said. "That's how I feel about it. … We just have to be mature at the end of the day, in weeks like (last week), but it's just how do you respond? And that's what the big message was coming all the way from the head man (interim head coach Steve Wilks).