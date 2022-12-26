Updated NFC South playoff picture after Week 16

CAROLINA (6-9)

Remaining games: at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans.

Record of remaining opponents: 13-17

What it looks like: The Panthers will take their chances now because of the way they bounced back against the Lions. After a difficult defeat to the Steelers (which was still a one-score game and not a stomping like they took at Cincinnati), the Panthers came back to kind of crush Detroit.

Usually, when you think of a Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks, you think of something lower-scoring and less exciting. But Sam Darnold hit his share of plays downfield to go with the record-setting run game, giving the Panthers something resembling balance on offense, which they haven't known for a while. The injury to cornerback Jaycee Horn doesn't help, considering they still have to defend that Brady guy and he's pretty good late in games.

Again, it all comes down to this one game, and the Panthers are 4-6 all-time against Brady in the regular season (including the last one, the 21-3 win at Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 that got the whole Steve Wilks Experience rolling).

So, maybe not the best chance, but things like this have happened before — both beating Brady and making the postseason with a losing record.

Never tell me the odds (Tell me the odds): According to the New York Times, the Panthers still have a 22 percent chance to make the playoffs, up from 20 percent the week before (after steadily climbing from 10 to 19 the two weeks prior).