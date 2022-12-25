Eddy Piñeiro keeping it steady in the kicking game

This year has called for kicks in challenging weather conditions. Recall the tropical storm in a Thursday night rematch with the Falcons, a signature rainy afternoon in Seattle, and the recent record-breaking cold at home against Detroit.

Piñeiro made four extra points and three field goals (37, 40, and 36 yards) in Saturday's win over the Lions. Bank of America Stadium reached 20 degrees at kickoff on a sunny Christmas Eve, though winds at 10 miles per hour brought the wind chill down to 9 degrees.

Cold weather makes the football feel harder, Piñeiro said, and the wind was more of a factor than he had anticipated going into the game.

"(The football) was way harder than I thought it was going to be; ended up being windier than I thought too," Piñeiro said. "That was one of the windiest days in a long time in the stadium, and obviously, it doesn't help when the ball feels like a rock."

Some of Piñeiro's longer kicks fell short in warmups, likely due to the weather, but he saw conditions improve throughout the afternoon.

"When the game started, the ball started flying a little bit better; I felt like it got a little bit warmer," Piñeiro said. "But the wind just kept taking it toward our tunnel and kept taking it left. It was weird. Only a kicker would understand."

Piñeiro knows what the Panthers are playing for in warmer Tampa Bay next week, and he has bought into interim coach Steve Wilks' day-by-day message.

He is on a streak but isn't getting ahead of himself. There is more work to be done.