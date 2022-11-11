The Day After: Creating a personality up front

— Wilks did not offer any updates on injured players from Thursday's game.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (Achilles) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) were getting MRIs Friday, and Wilks hadn't gotten the report from the athletic training staff back yet when he talked to reporters.

Wide receiver DJ Moore left the game briefly to be checked for a head injury (after the league spotter asked for that to happen), but he was cleared and returned to the game.

— As you might expect, Wilks was not inclined to make a change at quarterback, saying the plan was to continue with PJ Walker.

He did say he'd take this weekend's "mini-bye" to consider all the options. Baker Mayfield backed up Walker Thursday night, but other than some helmet-less head-butting of some teammates after the game, he didn't do much. Sam Darnold was inactive as the third quarterback.

"We'll continue to evaluate the quarterback position, and I'll meet with those guys on Monday and give those guys clarity as we move forward," he said.

He said the decision would ultimately come down to a particular week's game plan.

"So when evaluating that and trying to make a decision, that's when I would come back and figure out a question, what do we need to do at the quarterback position?" Wilks said. "I think, exactly where we are right now at that position, it's still an ongoing process where you got to evaluate certain things. Would you like to have someone that you know is definitely your number one guy that you can commit to? Of course. But I think we have three good options, and I want to make sure that I put this team in the best position to be successful."

— For the second time this year, Wilks has come into a press conference repping his alma mater.