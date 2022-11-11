Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Atlanta in Week 10

Nov 11, 2022 at 07:33 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 10.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett66 (100%)6 (21%)
Brady Christensen66 (100%)6 (21%)
Ikem Ekwonu66 (100%)6 (21%)
Taylor Moton66 (100%)6 (21%)
PJ Walker66 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman66 (100%)
DJ Moore59 (89%)1 (3%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.59 (89%)1 (3%)
D'Onta Foreman45 (68%)
Tommy Tremble39 (59%)15 (52%)
Ian Thomas33 (50%)9 (31%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.26 (39%)2 (7%)
Cameron Erving19 (29%)
Shi Smith16 (24%)5 (17%)
Chuba Hubbard12 (18%)1 (3%)
Giovanni Ricci8 (12%)11 (38%)
Raheem Blackshear8 (12%)4 (14%)
Stephen Sullivan6 (9%)12 (41%)
  • D'Onta Foreman tied a career high with 68 percent of the snaps, making 31 rush attempts for 130 yards. It was the most rushes by a Panther since Nick Goings in Week 16 of 2004.
  • Laviska Shenault Jr. had a season-high 26 snaps as he scored on a 41-yard run, his second TD of over 40 yards this year.
  • Cameron Erving played 19 snaps, his most on offense this season, as Carolina ran a number of unbalanced line formations.
  • PJ Walker played every snap and had a passer rating of 82.3 with no turnovers, just four days after only playing 18 snaps in the first half with a 0.0 passer rating in Cincinnati.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson63 (100%)5 (17%)
Frankie Luvu63 (100%)1 (3%)
Jaycee Horn63 (100%)1 (3%)
Xavier Woods63 (100%)
Myles Hartsfield61 (97%)6 (21%)
Brian Burns60 (95%)4 (14%)
Derrick Brown53 (84%)3 (10%)
Donte Jackson53 (84%)
Matt Ioannidis49 (78%)3 (10%)
CJ Henderson44 (70%)8 (28%)
Yetur Gross-Matos42 (67%)4 (14%)
Marquis Haynes25 (40%)7 (24%)
Cory Littleton19 (30%)21 (72%)
Keith Taylor Jr.12 (19%)19 (66%)
Bravvion Roy10 (16%)1 (3%)
Marquan McCall6 (10%)3 (10%)
Daviyon Nixon5 (8%)
Amare Barno2 (3%)10 (34%)
  • Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since Week 3 as he set career highs with 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He became just the fourth player in the last three years with at least 12 tackles and multiple sacks in a game.
  • Derrick Brown played 84 percent of the snaps and made six tackles, including two for loss. Last week, he only played 22 snaps after leaving the game with an illness.
  • Brian Burns recovered from his stinger injury on Sunday and played 95 percent of the snaps, making seven tackles and a sack.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin21 (72%)
Sean Chandler19 (66%)
Brandon Smith18 (62%)
Chandler Wooten18 (62%)
Damien Wilson14 (48%)
Eddy Pineiro13 (45%)
Johnny Hekker11 (38%)
JJ Jansen11 (38%)
Cade Mays6 (21%)
Michael Jordan6 (21%)

