Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Atlanta in Week 10

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 10.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|66 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Brady Christensen
|66 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|66 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Taylor Moton
|66 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|PJ Walker
|66 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|66 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|59 (89%)
|1 (3%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|59 (89%)
|1 (3%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|45 (68%)
|Tommy Tremble
|39 (59%)
|15 (52%)
|Ian Thomas
|33 (50%)
|9 (31%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|26 (39%)
|2 (7%)
|Cameron Erving
|19 (29%)
|Shi Smith
|16 (24%)
|5 (17%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|12 (18%)
|1 (3%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|8 (12%)
|11 (38%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|8 (12%)
|4 (14%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|6 (9%)
|12 (41%)
- D'Onta Foreman tied a career high with 68 percent of the snaps, making 31 rush attempts for 130 yards. It was the most rushes by a Panther since Nick Goings in Week 16 of 2004.
- Laviska Shenault Jr. had a season-high 26 snaps as he scored on a 41-yard run, his second TD of over 40 yards this year.
- Cameron Erving played 19 snaps, his most on offense this season, as Carolina ran a number of unbalanced line formations.
- PJ Walker played every snap and had a passer rating of 82.3 with no turnovers, just four days after only playing 18 snaps in the first half with a 0.0 passer rating in Cincinnati.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|63 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Frankie Luvu
|63 (100%)
|1 (3%)
|Jaycee Horn
|63 (100%)
|1 (3%)
|Xavier Woods
|63 (100%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|61 (97%)
|6 (21%)
|Brian Burns
|60 (95%)
|4 (14%)
|Derrick Brown
|53 (84%)
|3 (10%)
|Donte Jackson
|53 (84%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|49 (78%)
|3 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|44 (70%)
|8 (28%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|42 (67%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquis Haynes
|25 (40%)
|7 (24%)
|Cory Littleton
|19 (30%)
|21 (72%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|12 (19%)
|19 (66%)
|Bravvion Roy
|10 (16%)
|1 (3%)
|Marquan McCall
|6 (10%)
|3 (10%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|5 (8%)
|Amare Barno
|2 (3%)
|10 (34%)
- Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since Week 3 as he set career highs with 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He became just the fourth player in the last three years with at least 12 tackles and multiple sacks in a game.
- Derrick Brown played 84 percent of the snaps and made six tackles, including two for loss. Last week, he only played 22 snaps after leaving the game with an illness.
- Brian Burns recovered from his stinger injury on Sunday and played 95 percent of the snaps, making seven tackles and a sack.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|21 (72%)
|Sean Chandler
|19 (66%)
|Brandon Smith
|18 (62%)
|Chandler Wooten
|18 (62%)
|Damien Wilson
|14 (48%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|13 (45%)
|Johnny Hekker
|11 (38%)
|JJ Jansen
|11 (38%)
|Cade Mays
|6 (21%)
|Michael Jordan
|6 (21%)
