Hear Steve Wilks tell Panthers to "keep stacking them"

For veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has been around long enough to have a direct tie to the old days Wilks references (he was a rookie on the 2015 team that won a third straight NFC South title here), seeing the team take steps toward the old standard is energizing.

Thompson said he wasn't trying to take anything away from former coach Matt Rhule or anyone who was here previously, but when he sees what Wilks and interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb are doing, it gives him hope.

"It's just bringing back what used to be here," Thompson said. "This defense used to lead this organization. Rhule was about that, too, not going to take nothing away from Rhule. But Wilks and Al, they know a lot of history; they've been here through those times, the good times, the bad times, the playoff times. Been through a lot of stuff here, and the city knows that, the organization knows that, and the players know that. It is starting to instill that into us.

"Just getting back to ourselves. End of the day, it's all about pride, especially on national TV. Definitely got to play with some pride."

You can see from that postgame reaction that it's starting to return. More importantly, a number of facets of the game responded after the dismal loss to the Bengals the week before.