Hear Steve Wilks tell Panthers to "keep stacking them"

Nov 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
AE7I6544
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — When Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks talks to his team, there are often references to bricks.

That's because he operates in small chunks of time, encouraging them to "win the day" and stay focused on the incremental steps they need to take.

So in the locker room after Thursday's 25-15 win over the Falcons, when he told them to "keep stacking them," that message wasn't lost on his players, who have come to recognize he has high standards for them.

"The day he came in, and he met with us. He's been preaching that since he's been in that position," Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said. "That's just part of his DNA, and he's making it part of ours.

"Physicality, effort, attention to detail, finish. Everything that he preaches to us, it has to do with our defense, and we're really buying into that."

Related Links

For veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has been around long enough to have a direct tie to the old days Wilks references (he was a rookie on the 2015 team that won a third straight NFC South title here), seeing the team take steps toward the old standard is energizing.

Thompson said he wasn't trying to take anything away from former coach Matt Rhule or anyone who was here previously, but when he sees what Wilks and interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb are doing, it gives him hope.

"It's just bringing back what used to be here," Thompson said. "This defense used to lead this organization. Rhule was about that, too, not going to take nothing away from Rhule. But Wilks and Al, they know a lot of history; they've been here through those times, the good times, the bad times, the playoff times. Been through a lot of stuff here, and the city knows that, the organization knows that, and the players know that. It is starting to instill that into us.

"Just getting back to ourselves. End of the day, it's all about pride, especially on national TV. Definitely got to play with some pride."

You can see from that postgame reaction that it's starting to return. More importantly, a number of facets of the game responded after the dismal loss to the Bengals the week before.

That's why that locker room was so energized in the small hours of Thursday night and Friday morning.

Postgame photos from the field and locker room after Falcons win

Go inside a celebratory locker room and see the players greet each other on the field after the Thursday Night Football victory.

AE7I6527
1 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-207
2 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-192
3 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-185
4 / 33
AE7I6463
5 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-203
6 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-190
7 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-204
8 / 33
AE7I6481
9 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-196
10 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-206
11 / 33
AE7I6539
12 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-208
13 / 33
AE7I6410
14 / 33
AE7I6582
15 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-213
16 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-193
17 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-194
18 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-210
19 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-200
20 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-201
21 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-197
22 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-202
23 / 33
AE7I6571
24 / 33
AE7I6594
25 / 33
AE7I6523
26 / 33
AE7I6550
27 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-205
28 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-189
29 / 33
AE7I6483
30 / 33
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-212
31 / 33
AE7I6494
32 / 33
AE7I6417
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Atlanta in Week 10

D'Onta Foreman tied a career high in snaps and had the most rush attempts by a Panther since 2004.

news

D'Onta Foreman vaults into the stands – and becomes a new fan favorite

The Panthers running back leaped into the seats at Bank of America Stadium after scoring his fourth touchdown in two games against Atlanta.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 10 vs. Atlanta

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker, Brian Burns, D'Onta Foreman and others had to say after the game.

news

Panthers picking up on Steve Wilks' "Win the day" message

Bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss in Atlanta and a disastrous loss in Cincinnati was tough. But the Panthers did it in Thursday night's win over the Falcons.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers ground game goes back to work

Carolina ran for 232 yards, its most since 2019.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers bounce back with Thursday night win over Falcons

The Panthers ran like crazy, made key defensive stops, and won their second straight home game under Steve Wilks to move to 3-7.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's game against Atlanta.

news

Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

The Panthers are starting PJ Walker at quarterback and Baker Mayfield will back him up tonight against the Falcons.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs Atlanta in Week 10

Find out who media outlets are picking in Thursday's game between the Panthers and Falcons.

news

Players can't wait to tap into the dark side

As the Panthers unveil the long-awaited black helmets tonight, they can feel a different energy.

news

Raheem Blackshear leans on veteran knowledge

D'Onta Foreman has taken on a mentorship role with the rookie running back, and Foreman's guidance has gone a long way to help Blackshear.

Advertising