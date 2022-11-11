D'Onta Foreman vaults into the stands – and becomes a new fan favorite 

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:19 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
D'Onta Foreman

CHARLOTTE – D'Onta Foreman clearly wanted to get to the end zone. But then, he had another destination in mind.

After scoring a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, Foremen went into the stands at Bank of America Stadium. Like a rock star jumping into a crowd during a concert, Foreman ascended into the seats and met a group of Panthers fans where they were. He couldn't tell if they said anything to him, but he did notice the beer spilling everywhere.

It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision; Foreman went into the Panthers' 25-15 win over Atlanta with plans to jump into the seats if he scored. So when the moment came, and Foreman went in on a 12-yard rush near the end of the third quarter, he knew where he was headed.

"It was kind of a high jump; I didn't expect it to be that high," he said. "It was cool, though. It was fun. It was just something I've always wanted to do."

Related Links

It was a lofty leap, as tight end Tommy Tremble had to come in to help Foreman up, and center Bradley Bozeman looked on with a twinge of concern.

Bozeman, who had turned around to celebrate with quarterback PJ Walker, looked back toward the end zone to see Foreman become consumed in the crowd of people. And he felt a little concerned.

"(I) look back, and he's all the way up in the stands," Bozeman said. "I'm like, 'Oh, hey, don't fall, please.' But it was awesome."

Walker was equally worried, saying he didn't realize Foreman was up there: "I was just waiting for him to get back down so I could show him some love."

Foreman was a big reason why there was a celebration throughout the stadium, carrying the ball 31 times for 130 yards, to lead a season-high rushing game on a night that demanded it. As remnants of Hurricane Nicole started to come in, bringing rain and gusty wind, the Panthers carried the ball 47 times for 232 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry — and hanging onto the ball despite the conditions.

"I said it from day one that we want to try to control the line of scrimmage," interim coach Steve Wilks said. "To me, I know the league has somewhat changed a little bit, where everybody thinks about passing, but as a defensive guy, I understand there's nothing more demoralizing than having 200 or something yards ran on you."

Wilks then paused while giving his answer, and he must have had flashbacks to Cincinnati, where the Bengals put up 241 yards on the Panthers.

"All right, last week, so I know what happens in regards to that; it just kills your morale," Wilks continued. "So our mindset is controlling the line of scrimmage and trying to establish the run game to create shots over the top."

Foreman is used to the workload against the Falcons, and he has delivered. He put up a combined 248 yards on 57 attempts with four touchdowns in the Panthers' two matchups with Atlanta.

"D'Onta Foreman is a guy that can carry the workload," Wilks said. "You've got to give him those opportunities to get him going. And you saw it tonight, what he can do."

From Foreman's point of view, he never wavered from being the workhorse.

"I never tapped out; tired a little bit, a little winded at times, but when the game's on the line, there's no coming out," Foreman said. "You've just got to continue to grind and continue to pound it. That's what I wanted to do."

Asked if he thinks he'll be jumping into the stands again, Foreman said his next celebration would be spent with his teammates. But he did enjoy realizing a lifetime dream.

"I've got to show my O-line a little bit more love when I go get in that end zone because those guys have been tremendous for me," Foreman said. "So a lot of credit, a lot of love for those guys. But it was just something that I've always wanted to do. I actually wanted to get in the stands, so I just made it happen today."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Falcons

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

1D3_1454
1 / 111
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6167
2 / 111
1CW16117
3 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16011
4 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1248
5 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15671
6 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15617
7 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15605
8 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15615
9 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15619
10 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15642
11 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15655
12 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15629
13 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15635
14 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15659
15 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15708
16 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15680
17 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15690
18 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15688
19 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15715
20 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15717
21 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
22 / 111

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
23 / 111

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro celebrates after field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
24 / 111

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro celebrates after field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
25 / 111

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1D3_1118
26 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15764
27 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15785
28 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15766
29 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15842
30 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15788
31 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15789
32 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15838
33 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0813
34 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0799
35 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0915
36 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0846
37 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0852
38 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0905
39 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0828
40 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1113
41 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1098
42 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0918
43 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0955
44 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0985
45 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1255
46 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1259
47 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1159
48 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1856
49 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15909
50 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15937
51 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15910
52 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15933
53 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15923
54 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15918
55 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15953
56 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15966
57 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15963
58 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15985
59 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15959
60 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16027
61 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16020
62 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16013
63 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16033
64 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16063
65 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16081
66 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16045
67 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16071
68 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16069
69 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16085
70 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1444
71 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1459
72 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1686
73 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1534
74 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1783
75 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1770
76 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1763
77 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1839
78 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1836
79 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1812
80 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1844
81 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2114
82 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1389
83 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW16098
84 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16118
85 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16072
86 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15906
87 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16083
88 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16102
89 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16122
90 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16136
91 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16129
92 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0583
93 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW16142
94 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16156
95 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16149
96 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16155
97 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0519
98 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0785
99 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0602
100 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0672
101 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0623
102 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0873
103 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1337
104 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1329
105 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1334
106 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15897
107 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1318
108 / 111
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6125
109 / 111
AE7I6121
110 / 111
1CW16340
111 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 10 vs. Atlanta

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker, Brian Burns, D'Onta Foreman and others had to say after the game.

news

Panthers picking up on Steve Wilks' "Win the day" message

Bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss in Atlanta and a disastrous loss in Cincinnati was tough. But the Panthers did it in Thursday night's win over the Falcons.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers ground game goes back to work

Carolina ran for 232 yards, its most since 2019.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers bounce back with Thursday night win over Falcons

The Panthers ran like crazy, made key defensive stops, and won their second straight home game under Steve Wilks to move to 3-7.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's game against Atlanta.

news

Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

The Panthers are starting PJ Walker at quarterback and Baker Mayfield will back him up tonight against the Falcons.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs Atlanta in Week 10

Find out who media outlets are picking in Thursday's game between the Panthers and Falcons.

news

Players can't wait to tap into the dark side

As the Panthers unveil the long-awaited black helmets tonight, they can feel a different energy.

news

Raheem Blackshear leans on veteran knowledge

D'Onta Foreman has taken on a mentorship role with the rookie running back, and Foreman's guidance has gone a long way to help Blackshear.

news

Five things to watch vs. Atlanta: Rematch on Thursday night

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers face the Falcons in Week 10.

news

Jordan Trgovac creating her own path as a scout

As a scouting assistant, she's learning the evaluation business from the ground up, while being grounded in Panthers history herself.

Advertising