D'Onta Foreman vaults into the stands – and becomes a new fan favorite 

Walker was equally worried, saying he didn't realize Foreman was up there: "I was just waiting for him to get back down so I could show him some love."

Foreman was a big reason why there was a celebration throughout the stadium, carrying the ball 31 times for 130 yards, to lead a season-high rushing game on a night that demanded it. As remnants of Hurricane Nicole started to come in, bringing rain and gusty wind, the Panthers carried the ball 47 times for 232 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry — and hanging onto the ball despite the conditions.

"I said it from day one that we want to try to control the line of scrimmage," interim coach Steve Wilks said. "To me, I know the league has somewhat changed a little bit, where everybody thinks about passing, but as a defensive guy, I understand there's nothing more demoralizing than having 200 or something yards ran on you."

Wilks then paused while giving his answer, and he must have had flashbacks to Cincinnati, where the Bengals put up 241 yards on the Panthers.

"All right, last week, so I know what happens in regards to that; it just kills your morale," Wilks continued. "So our mindset is controlling the line of scrimmage and trying to establish the run game to create shots over the top."