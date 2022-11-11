Panthers picking up on Steve Wilks' "Win the day" message

The Panthers have been in fights like this before.

Wilks has referenced the 2014 NFC South title team before, the one that went 7-8-1 by winning its last four games. That one was sandwiched between a 12-4 season in 2013 and a 15-1 record the following year, so it's got a little more weight.

But for the people who saw it happen, those words Wilks keeps saying begin to carry more weight.

Sure, it's a slogan. And talk can be cheap. But when you see the words made manifest, they start to matter more.

"Every coach has things they say," Jansen said. "The thing we all notice about coach Wilks is, he's consistent, he's determined and focused, and he doesn't waver. Down 35-0 in the locker room in Cincinnati, you expect the coach to flip out on you. And he was calm, and he was deliberate, and he was focused on let's go win the third quarter, let's go win the fourth quarter, and I think that carries over. We played well in the second half in Cincinnati. Now, it didn't matter, but we played well, and it turned the tide, and let's keep building on that.

"The win the day attitude is so important. We got in here on Monday, we watched the tape, and we moved on. And we prepared for Atlanta, and you move on to the next thing. It's never about the game, or anything beyond this day. Having great practices, having great meetings, taking care of your body, be where your feet are. That's something Steve talks about a lot, and I think he picked that up from coach (Ron) Rivera in years past. It keeps you intentional about not worrying about what's ahead or behind, but being the best you can be in this moment."

And at this moment, the Panthers are back in the fight.

We'll find out over the next eight weeks and seven games if it matters.

Thursday, they won the day. So right now, they've got a shot. Also, right now, there's work to do. Friday, there will be more.