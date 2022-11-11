Rapid Reactions: Panthers bounce back with Thursday night win over Falcons

The Panthers could be within a game of first in that division again by the end of the week, with the 4-5 Buccaneers playing the Seahawks Sunday morning in Germany, and the Falcons now 4-6 as well.

And while the vengeance was something the Panthers would happily accept, they needed the result even more after the heartbreaking overtime loss at Atlanta 11 days prior was followed by a meltdown in Cincinnati.

They needed a win in the worst way, so even if it came in the worst way, they weren't apologizing.

And as interim coach Steve Wilks (now 2-0 at home in his hometown) keeps telling them, they've got a reason to keep playing.

None of this makes much sense, but the way they won was kind of simple to understand.

They ran the ball well again, totaling a season-high 232 rushing yards, their most at home since beating Jacksonville in 2019.

After they ran for 173 against the Bucs and 169 at Atlanta the other week, it's starting to look like a formula.