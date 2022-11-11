Rapid Reactions: Panthers bounce back with Thursday night win over Falcons

Nov 10, 2022 at 11:20 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
D'Onta Foreman

CHARLOTTE — It was Thursday night, and it was raining, and the teams playing hadn't been much to look at.

And then, it turned into something you couldn't look away from.

And when they talk about this game years from now (and oddly enough, they might), there will be about 150,000 Panthers fans saying they were there to see it.

Throughout the rain and the wind and the records and the mess, the Panthers beat the Falcons 25-15 Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The win improved them to 3-7 on the season, but all three of those wins have come in the division. And as long as that division is the NFC South, they still have a chance, as unlikely as all of that seems.

The Panthers could be within a game of first in that division again by the end of the week, with the 4-5 Buccaneers playing the Seahawks Sunday morning in Germany, and the Falcons now 4-6 as well.

And while the vengeance was something the Panthers would happily accept, they needed the result even more after the heartbreaking overtime loss at Atlanta 11 days prior was followed by a meltdown in Cincinnati.

They needed a win in the worst way, so even if it came in the worst way, they weren't apologizing.

And as interim coach Steve Wilks (now 2-0 at home in his hometown) keeps telling them, they've got a reason to keep playing.

None of this makes much sense, but the way they won was kind of simple to understand.

They ran the ball well again, totaling a season-high 232 rushing yards, their most at home since beating Jacksonville in 2019.

After they ran for 173 against the Bucs and 169 at Atlanta the other week, it's starting to look like a formula.

D'Onta Foreman led the way with 130 — and brought the soggy crowd to its feet with a third-quarter touchdown, when he decided to join them. His leap into the front row was one of the signature moments in a long time around here, exactly what a weary team and fanbase needed.

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 41-yard touchdown counts as a rush, but he took a short pass from PJ Walker and did the rest himself.

It was reminiscent of his catch-and-run touchdown in the win over the Saints in Week 3, though that pass actually crossed the line of scrimmage.

Walker wasn't asked to do too much, but he made a few throws at the right time and avoided making big mistakes.

He finished the game 10-of-16 for 108 yards and a 82.3 rating, which is exactly 82.3 points higher than last week's 0.0 rating against the Bengals.

— The Panthers continued to make big plays on defense, and nearly had a few more.

Jaycee Horn picked off Marcus Mariota, and Myles Hartsfield appeared to have a pick-six. But that one was called off because Frankie Luvu had stopped Mariota before the ridiculous throw, for his second sack of the night.

Brian Burns followed with a sack of his own on fourth down in the fourth quarter, and Marquis Haynes Sr. , who didn't have a sack this season, had two sacks on the final Falcons' drive to seal the game.

— Wide receiver DJ Moore had to leave the game in the second half, but was checked for a head injury and cleared to return. Tight end Giovanni Ricci had to be checked out a couple of times, and cornerback Donte Jackson was out for the last few minutes of the game with an Achilles injury.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Falcons

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

AE7I6167
1 / 111
1CW16117
2 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16011
3 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1248
4 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15671
5 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15617
6 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15605
7 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15615
8 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15619
9 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15642
10 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15655
11 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15629
12 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15635
13 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15659
14 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15708
15 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15680
16 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15690
17 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15688
18 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15715
19 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15717
20 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
21 / 111

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
22 / 111

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro celebrates after field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 111

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro celebrates after field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
24 / 111

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1D3_1118
25 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15764
26 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15785
27 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15766
28 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15842
29 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15788
30 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15789
31 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15838
32 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0813
33 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0799
34 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0915
35 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0846
36 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0852
37 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0905
38 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0828
39 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1113
40 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1098
41 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0918
42 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0955
43 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0985
44 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1255
45 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1259
46 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1159
47 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1856
48 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15909
49 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15937
50 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15910
51 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15933
52 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15923
53 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15918
54 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15953
55 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15966
56 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15963
57 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15985
58 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15959
59 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16027
60 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16020
61 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16013
62 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16033
63 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16063
64 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16081
65 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16045
66 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16071
67 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16069
68 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16085
69 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1454
70 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1444
71 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1459
72 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1686
73 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1534
74 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1783
75 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1770
76 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1763
77 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1839
78 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1836
79 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1812
80 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1844
81 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_2114
82 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1389
83 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW16098
84 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16118
85 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16072
86 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15906
87 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16083
88 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16102
89 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16122
90 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16136
91 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16129
92 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0583
93 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW16142
94 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16156
95 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16149
96 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16155
97 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0519
98 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0785
99 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0602
100 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0672
101 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0623
102 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_0873
103 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1337
104 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1329
105 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1334
106 / 111
Carolina Panthers
1CW15897
107 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1318
108 / 111
Carolina Panthers
AE7I6125
109 / 111
AE7I6121
110 / 111
1CW16340
111 / 111
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Cincinnati, 42-21

Carolina struggled on both sides of the ball, couldn't stop Joe Mixon, and changed quarterbacks at halftime.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime heartbreaker

Despite D'Onta Foreman's three touchdowns, the Panthers dropped to 2-6 after a 37-34 loss.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers stun Buccaneers, 21-3

The defense shut down Tom Brady, and the offense came to life to win their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers lose to Rams, 24-10

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room before the game ended, adding to a complicated day.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 49ers, 37-15

Short-handed defense did what it could, but Carolina drops to 1-4 this season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Cardinals, 26-16

Offensive struggle continued as Carolina dropped to 1-3.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14

Defense, special teams and a new offensive weapon led the way to the first win of the season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Lack of consistency on offense leads to loss at New York

The Panthers struggled on third down throughout the day, leading to a 19-16 defeat at the hands of the Giants.

news

Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

The Panthers allowed 217 rushing yards in a narrow Week 1 loss.

news

Rapid Reactions: Injury list a long one after preseason win over Bills

The Panthers pitched a shutout in the first half, but injuries in the preseason finale were the greater concern.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Patriots, 20-10

Carolina, resting most of its starters, dropped preseason game No. 2 after this week's joint practices in New England.

Advertising