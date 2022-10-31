Wrapping your mind around Sunday's overtime epic

In the past, quarterback PJ Walker would either make "PJ Walker throws" or "PJ Walker throws," and the only difference was the face you made when you said it.

Sunday, the sad-face part of the meme was the pick-six he threw to Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter on a screen pass gone horribly wrong just before halftime. But then a weird thing happened. Walker was really quite good the rest of the way.

Walker was 13-of-21 for 250 yards and the big dramatic touchdown in the second half (119.2 passer rating), and the key was his ability to make plays downfield.

Beyond the 62-yard touchdown to DJ Moore at the end of regulation, he had four other explosive pass plays (20 yards or more) in the second half. For a guy who wasn't really allowed to throw downfield in his first start against the Rams, it was an impressive and eye-opening thing. And it wasn't just Moore, as he found other receivers downfield (including little-used tight end Stephen Sullivan. The Panthers haven't had that kind of diversity in the passing game all year.

Walker's past struggles (two touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first two seasons here) are still a thing, but a lot of those picks came as a relief pitcher. When he's had the entire week to plan to start, he's been decent actually, especially while throwing two touchdown passes and taking care of the ball last week against the Buccaneers.

Interim coach Steve Wilks was asked after the game if he considered replacing Walker at halftime, and his reaction spoke to the belief Walker has created among coaches and teammates during his time here.

"You've got to get into a rhythm," Wilks said. "You've got to have confidence in who you have in there early on, and I wasn't about to pull him that early. I didn't really think about it, to be honest, and as coaches, we've got to continue to put guys in the best positions to be successful, and I thought upfront what we were doing as far as moving the pile and creating a line of scrimmage, we just had to create some balance."

The look on Wilks' face when he said it also made it clear that replacing Walker was never seriously considered. He appears to be their guy (at least until he isn't). And Walker can sense that.

"The support I get from these guys in the locker room is insane," Walker said. "I couldn't ask for a better group. You can just see the fight in all of us. We all feed off each other's energy. If I'm out there playing well, I feel like everybody else got to be out there with a lot of energy and juice and playing well as well, and I think that's the key thing to this team, to continue to get better and continue to grow. It's not a one-man show out there. It's a whole team out there dominating, playing football, playing good football."