Loss brings an emotional end to playoff hopes

Being this close to the goal and falling short made it hurt that much more.

That made Wilks' words poignant for the team. Plenty of people in that locker room believed in his message and were convinced they were about to do the statistically near-impossible, to recover from a 1-5 start to make the postseason.

Those who have been here when times were good knew how close they were — to the playoffs and each other — which made it hard to put into words.

"I don't know if deflating is the right word," long snapper JJ Jansen said. "It's hard. It hurts. We've got a really good team, a really good group of men. We played our butts off for 10 weeks. To be in such a good close game like that, to make so many plays, and not the one final one, that hurts. There's no moral victories, but I'm proud of how we played.

"The hurt of a loss, and obviously an important game. But it's not deflating, not this group of men, not under coach Wilks. I have full faith we'll go out next week with a lot to prove and play really well. I think for a different group of guys, it would be real easy to shut the season down. Just not this group.