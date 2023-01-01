Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Jan 01, 2023 at 05:50 PM
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense had 432 passing yards with six pass plays going for 20-plus yards, including touchdowns of 63, 57 and 30 yards. It was the most big passing plays in a game by Tampa Bay this season.
  • It was just the second time the Panthers have allowed three passing touchdowns of 30-plus yards in franchise history (Atlanta, Week 4, 2016).
  • Carolina ran for just 74 total yards on the ground. The Panthers are 0-8 when rushing for fewer than 100 yards this season and are 6-2 when hitting 100.
  • The Panthers committed three turnovers which the Buccaneers turned into nine points. Carolina had one takeaway that resulted in a three and out. It was the fewest turnovers by Tampa Bay since Week 12, and the most by the Panthers since Week 11.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • Sam Darnold threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, tying his career high in passing yards (Week 16, 2018) and tying for his most passing scored since Week 10 of 2019. But Darnold threw his first interception of the season and lost two fumbles.
  • DJ Moore had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, including a 47-yard grab. Moore has 18 receptions of 40-plus yards, the most by any Panther in his first five seasons.
  • Frankie Luvu had a game-high 13 tackles with a sack, bringing him to 105 tackles and 7.0 sacks this season. He joined Mark Fields (2002) as the only Panthers to record at least 100 tackles and at least 7.0 sacks in a season.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos blocked a field goal in the third quarter, his league-leading second blocked field goal this season. Gross-Matos joins Vernon Butler (2016) and Julius Peppers (2007, 2006) as the only Panthers to block multiple field goals in the same season.
  • Johnny Hekker landed three punts inside the 20-yard line, bringing to him a league-best 35 punts inside the 20 this year. That ties Todd Sauerbrun (35, 2001) for the most such punts in a season in franchise history.

Advertising