Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

Jan 02, 2023 at 12:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn

CHARLOTTE — Since the Panthers don't have the playoffs to play for this weekend, they're not going to risk one of their building blocks for the future against the Saints.

The Panthers placed cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.

Horn had wrist surgery last Tuesday to repair the damage from an injury sustained against the Lions, and there was at least a small chance he could have played this week. They weren't committed to playing him and only would have if the doctors cleared him. But with a postseason possibility off the table, there was no point in risking it.

The move gives them another open roster spot heading into the final week, as they were at 52 heading into Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Horn, their 2021 first-round pick, had three interceptions in 13 games this year, with seven passes defensed. He earned Pro Bowl alternate honors recently, as he's quickly becoming known as one of the top young cover players in the game.

