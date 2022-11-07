How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Atlanta on Thursday Night Football

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, kicking off on national television at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 10.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: Thursday marks the team's first nationally televised game in 2022, as Amazon Prime will carry it everywhere in the United States with no regional restrictions.
Amazon Prime members in the US can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees. If you're not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime by visiting: www.amazon.com/prime.
Amazon Prime is available online, on the Prime mobile app, and on most over-the-top TV providers including Smart TVs, AppleTV, Roku, etc. Click here for more information on how to access it.
On The Call: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.
Carolina is 20-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.