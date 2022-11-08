Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (2-7) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) to Bank of America Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup, less than two weeks after an epic overtime finish in Atlanta.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (2-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Thursday, Nov. 10 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime
History: Panthers vs. Falcons
- Carolina is 20-35 all-time against the Falcons | Series History
- Current Streak: Falcons W2
- Carolina's last home win over Atlanta came in 2017
Player/Coach Connections
- Falcons player Damiere Byrd used to play for Carolina
- Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone was on Carolina's practice squad in 2007
- Panthers players Derrick Brown, Cameron Erving, Tommy Tremble and Jaycee Horn all grew up in Georgia
- Falcons players Colby Gossett (Appalachian State), A.J. Terrell (Clemson), Grady Jarrett (Clemson), Damiere Byrd (South Carolina), Byran Edwards (South Carolina) and Bradley Pinion (Clemson) all went to college in the Carolinas
- Falcons head coach Arthur Smith played football at North Carolina from 2001-04
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|289.9 (30th)
|320.1 (25th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|105.3 (22nd)
|162.9 (4th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|184.6 (28th)
|157.2 (30th)
|Sacks Allowed
|21 (t-18th)
|21 (t-18th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|26.7 (32nd)
|45.0 (6th)
|Points/Game
|19.9 (23rd)
|24.1 (10th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|370.3 (27th)
|406.9 (31st)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|139.3 (28th)
|106.9 (8th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|231.0 (21st)
|300.0 (32nd)
|Sacks
|14 (t-27th)
|12 (t-30th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|42.6 (25th)
|47.5 (29th)
|Takeaways
|8 (t-24th)
|13 (t-8th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|25.3 (29th)
|25.0 (t-26th)
Notes and Trends
Walker to start
- PJ Walker will get the start against Atlanta, less than two weeks after he had a career day with 317 passing yards against the Falcons.
- Walker has played in four career games against Atlanta, more than any other opponent.
Ickey's solid
- Since Week 4, Ikem Ekwonu has not allowed a sack and posted an overall blocking grade of 80.5, good for sixth-best among all offensive tackles.
- Despite a slow start, Ekwonu now has the second-best PFF grade (69.2) among rookie offensive linemen this season.
DJ Moore looking to get hot vs. Atlanta
- DJ Moore has had some big games in his career against Atlanta. He has more receptions (37) and receiving yards (689) against the Falcons than any other opponent, while his 18.6 yards per catch is second-most.
- Moore has three TD receptions of 50 yards or more against Atlanta.
Shaq good for 10
- Shaq Thompson had 10 tackles against Cincinnati last week, his 20th career game with at least 10 tackles. That is second-most among Panthers over the last decade, trailing only Luke Kuechly (50).
- Thompson leads the team and is tied for 16th in the NFL with 69 tackles this season.
Big second halves
- The Panthers offense has been coming on in the second halves of games. Since Week 5, the Panthers have 71 points in the third and fourth quarters, good for second-best in the NFL. The team's 949 second-half yards are third in the league in that stretch.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- Brian Burns (31.5) needs 1.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
- Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Brown (42) needs 13 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
- Shaq Thompson needs 31 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (14) needs three interceptions to tie Mike Minter for fourth in franchise history.
- JJ Jansen (218) needs three games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
View photos of the Panthers from games where they've worn black pants and black jerseys. Carolina has worn black uniforms and black pants 18 times in franchise history prior to this Thursday night.