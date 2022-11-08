Powered by

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Nov 08, 2022 at 10:50 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (2-7) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) to Bank of America Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup, less than two weeks after an epic overtime finish in Atlanta.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 10 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Falcons

  • Carolina is 20-35 all-time against the Falcons | Series History
  • Current Streak: Falcons W2
  • Carolina's last home win over Atlanta came in 2017

Player/Coach Connections

  • Falcons player Damiere Byrd used to play for Carolina
  • Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone was on Carolina's practice squad in 2007
  • Panthers players Derrick Brown, Cameron Erving, Tommy Tremble and Jaycee Horn all grew up in Georgia
  • Falcons players Colby Gossett (Appalachian State), A.J. Terrell (Clemson), Grady Jarrett (Clemson), Damiere Byrd (South Carolina), Byran Edwards (South Carolina) and Bradley Pinion (Clemson) all went to college in the Carolinas
  • Falcons head coach Arthur Smith played football at North Carolina from 2001-04

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaAtlanta
Offense
Total Yards/Game289.9 (30th)320.1 (25th)
Rushing Yards/Game105.3 (22nd)162.9 (4th)
Net Passing Yards/Game184.6 (28th)157.2 (30th)
Sacks Allowed21 (t-18th)21 (t-18th)
Third Down Efficiency26.7 (32nd)45.0 (6th)
Points/Game19.9 (23rd)24.1 (10th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game370.3 (27th)406.9 (31st)
Rushing Yards/Game139.3 (28th)106.9 (8th)
Passing Yards/Game231.0 (21st)300.0 (32nd)
Sacks14 (t-27th)12 (t-30th)
Third Down Efficiency42.6 (25th)47.5 (29th)
Takeaways8 (t-24th)13 (t-8th)
Points Allowed/Game25.3 (29th)25.0 (t-26th)

Notes and Trends

Walker to start

  • PJ Walker will get the start against Atlanta, less than two weeks after he had a career day with 317 passing yards against the Falcons.
  • Walker has played in four career games against Atlanta, more than any other opponent.

Ickey's solid

  • Since Week 4, Ikem Ekwonu has not allowed a sack and posted an overall blocking grade of 80.5, good for sixth-best among all offensive tackles.
  • Despite a slow start, Ekwonu now has the second-best PFF grade (69.2) among rookie offensive linemen this season.

DJ Moore looking to get hot vs. Atlanta

  • DJ Moore has had some big games in his career against Atlanta. He has more receptions (37) and receiving yards (689) against the Falcons than any other opponent, while his 18.6 yards per catch is second-most.
  • Moore has three TD receptions of 50 yards or more against Atlanta.

Shaq good for 10

  • Shaq Thompson had 10 tackles against Cincinnati last week, his 20th career game with at least 10 tackles. That is second-most among Panthers over the last decade, trailing only Luke Kuechly (50).
  • Thompson leads the team and is tied for 16th in the NFL with 69 tackles this season.

Big second halves

  • The Panthers offense has been coming on in the second halves of games. Since Week 5, the Panthers have 71 points in the third and fourth quarters, good for second-best in the NFL. The team's 949 second-half yards are third in the league in that stretch.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (31.5) needs 1.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Brown (42) needs 13 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 31 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (14) needs three interceptions to tie Mike Minter for fourth in franchise history.
  • JJ Jansen (218) needs three games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Best of Panthers in all-black uniforms all-time

View photos of the Panthers from games where they've worn black pants and black jerseys. Carolina has worn black uniforms and black pants 18 times in franchise history prior to this Thursday night.

E_MKII5127
1 / 113
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
2 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
1D3_2259_1
3 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MyBest_CARvsDET_58
4 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
MyBest_CARvsDET_12
5 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
6 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
7 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII0096
8 / 113
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
9 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/Carolina Panthers
DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 113

DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis celebrate a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
11 / 113

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis celebrate a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
12 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
13 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
14 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
15 / 113

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen/Carolina Panthers
The defensive line prepares for a snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
16 / 113

The defensive line prepares for a snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
17 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
18 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
19 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
20 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
21 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
22 / 113

Cam Newton drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
23 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
24 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
25 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Cam Newton breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
26 / 113

Cam Newton breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
27 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
28 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
29 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
30 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1000
31 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
32 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
33 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
34 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
35 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
36 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
37 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
38 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Tori Richman
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
39 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
40 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_722
41 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
42 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
43 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
44 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
191103carvstn_1299
45 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
46 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1351
47 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1860
48 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
49 / 113

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
50 / 113

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
191103carvstn_1325
51 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1534
52 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_3314
53 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1251
54 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_3992
55 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The New York Jets offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
56 / 113

The New York Jets offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
191201carvswas_850
57 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1548
58 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1004
59 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_3339
60 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_2621
61 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
62 / 113

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) looks to the end zone crowd as he runs his interception against the New York Jets into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
63 / 113

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) looks to the end zone crowd as he runs his interception against the New York Jets into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
191201carvswas_2052
64 / 113
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MK2_1707
65 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
66 / 113

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
The Denver Broncos offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
67 / 113

The Denver Broncos offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
68 / 113

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
69 / 113

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Perrish Cox (20) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
70 / 113

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Perrish Cox (20) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
E_MK3_9524
71 / 113
RAW FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
72 / 113

RAW FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
E_MK2_6597
73 / 113
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) heads for the goal line as Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey (24) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. The Broncos won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
74 / 113

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) heads for the goal line as Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey (24) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. The Broncos won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
75 / 113

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
76 / 113

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
77 / 113

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
DX3_6090
78 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (41) during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
79 / 113

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (41) during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) stretches with teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, N.C. Williams, a Memphis alum and a big supporter of the school's teams, drove 2.5 hours to see the Tigers fall to Virginia on Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
80 / 113

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) stretches with teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, N.C. Williams, a Memphis alum and a big supporter of the school's teams, drove 2.5 hours to see the Tigers fall to Virginia on Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Bob Leverone
E_MK2_6634
81 / 113
Brandon Todd
Mike Adams huddles up with the defensive backs against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
82 / 113

Mike Adams huddles up with the defensive backs against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
83 / 113

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
84 / 113

Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates hiss touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
85 / 113

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates hiss touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
86 / 113

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0228
87 / 113
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs on to the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
88 / 113

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs on to the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Cam Newton's breath can be seen in the cold air before a snap against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
89 / 113

Cam Newton's breath can be seen in the cold air before a snap against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
90 / 113

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
91 / 113

Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Thomas Davis and Efe Obada line up against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
92 / 113

Thomas Davis and Efe Obada line up against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6161_2
93 / 113
E_MKII2682
94 / 113
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5036
95 / 113
E_MK2_1570
96 / 113
Brandon Todd
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
97 / 113

Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
98 / 113

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII2049
99 / 113
Brandon Todd
MK2_1792
100 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Julius Peppers smiles after the defense got a sack against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
101 / 113

Julius Peppers smiles after the defense got a sack against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_2131
102 / 113
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2576
103 / 113
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_0963
104 / 113
E_MK2_1246
105 / 113
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_7980
106 / 113
E_AE8I4490
107 / 113
Callena Williams
E_MK3_5538
108 / 113
E_MK3_5123
109 / 113
E_MK3_1186
110 / 113
MK2_1624
111 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker
DX3_6321
112 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII2256
113 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker
