Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

COMING OFF A LOSS IN LA

The Falcons played another close game in Los Angeles on Sunday but fell to the Chargers, 20-17, failing to capitalize on late opportunities.

Atlanta started strong and led 10-0 midway into the second quarter. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler started surging minutes before halftime and took a 14-10 lead into the break.

Things started getting away from the Falcons in the fourth quarter when kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would've offered some more insurance to the Falcons' 17-14 lead with 12:17 left in the game.

The Chargers responded to Koo's miss with a field goal drive of their own and tied the game at 17 with over five minutes left. The Falcons got the ball back with a chance to retake the lead, but quarterback Marcus Mariota missed Kyle Pitts and Drake London on the ensuing drive, going three-and-out and giving the Chargers just enough time to piece together a four-minute field goal drive that sealed a win.

The Falcons couldn't capitalize on one more opportunity with under a minute left in the game when Rashaan Evans forced an Ekeler fumble inside the Atlanta 20-yard line. Ta’Quon Graham brought the ball back to midfield before he dropped it on the recovery, and Chargers tackle Matt Feiler fell on the ball to help set up for Los Angeles' eventual game-winning field goal.