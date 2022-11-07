Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

Nov 07, 2022
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Marcus Mariota
AP

CHARLOTTE – It's a quick turnaround and a familiar opponent for the Panthers this week.

Carolina (2-7) hosts the Falcons (4-5) in a Thursday night matchup just one game removed from a heartbreaking overtime contest in Atlanta on Oct. 30. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium on Amazon Prime.

Atlanta improved its record in the all-time series to 35-20 after the Panthers weren't able to finish off a comeback late in Week 8. The Panthers are 12-15 against the Falcons in Charlotte.

Carolina is coming off a dismal performance across the board in its 45-21 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. Facing the Falcons off a short week gives the Panthers a shot to move forward from the negativity more quickly, while Atlanta hopes to push back toward the top of the NFC South after losing that spot after Week 9, when the Buccaneers pulled ahead by beating the Rams.

Here's what to know about the Falcons:

COMING OFF A LOSS IN LA

The Falcons played another close game in Los Angeles on Sunday but fell to the Chargers, 20-17, failing to capitalize on late opportunities.

Atlanta started strong and led 10-0 midway into the second quarter. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler started surging minutes before halftime and took a 14-10 lead into the break.

Things started getting away from the Falcons in the fourth quarter when kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would've offered some more insurance to the Falcons' 17-14 lead with 12:17 left in the game.

The Chargers responded to Koo's miss with a field goal drive of their own and tied the game at 17 with over five minutes left. The Falcons got the ball back with a chance to retake the lead, but quarterback Marcus Mariota missed Kyle Pitts and Drake London on the ensuing drive, going three-and-out and giving the Chargers just enough time to piece together a four-minute field goal drive that sealed a win.

The Falcons couldn't capitalize on one more opportunity with under a minute left in the game when Rashaan Evans forced an Ekeler fumble inside the Atlanta 20-yard line. Ta’Quon Graham brought the ball back to midfield before he dropped it on the recovery, and Chargers tackle Matt Feiler fell on the ball to help set up for Los Angeles' eventual game-winning field goal.

Mariota was largely off the mark in Los Angeles, finishing the day at 12-of-23 passing for 129 yards. He added 24 yards on five carries but never broke free on a long scramble as he did against the Panthers in Week 8.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Danny Karnik/AP

PATTERSON IS BACK

The Falcons will have a crucial part of their run-heavy offense back for their second matchup with Carolina, as lead running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned in Week 9 against the Chargers.

The Rock Hill, S.C.-native paced Atlanta with two 100-yard games against the Saints and Seahawks before he ended up on injured reserve for four weeks with a knee injury.

In his return to the field, Patterson finished the Chargers game with 44 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, adding a physical complement to Tyler Allgeier, who put up 99 yards on 10 attempts in Los Angeles, including a long 44-yard rush in the Falcons' first drive.

Dee Alford, Arnold Ebiketie, Richie Grant
Danny Karnik/AP

FALCONS HAVE NFC SOUTH HOPES IN THE PICTURE

The division is still within reach for the Falcons, who held the top spot in the NFC South after defeating the Panthers in Week 8.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay have matching 4-5 records, but the Bucs have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Falcons have the division on their mind as they look to sweep Carolina this year, and Atlanta safety Richie Grant, who totaled 11 tackles against the Chargers, knows what's at stake.

"We can't linger too long," Grant told the Falcons’ team website after losing to the Chargers. "We have a big division game ahead on Thursday night. And it's a must-win."

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 20-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 74

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
2 / 74

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

1D3_9782
3 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-496
4 / 74
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
5 / 74

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
6 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-2431
7 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-805
8 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-850
9 / 74
MKII7090
10 / 74
Brandon Todd
20180916_CARatATL-946
11 / 74
26-FosterDSC_7444
12 / 74
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
13 / 74

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
14 / 74
47-DavisDSC_6986
15 / 74
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
16 / 74
868B6872
17 / 74
89-SmithDSC_7218
18 / 74
90_DSC8023
19 / 74
_C5X3885
20 / 74
_C5X4135
21 / 74
_F5Q1931
22 / 74
_W7I2224
23 / 74
_W7I2306
24 / 74
_W7I2386
25 / 74
MKII7098
26 / 74
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
27 / 74
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
29 / 74

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
31 / 74

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 74

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 74

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 74

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 74

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 74

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
39 / 74
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 74

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 74

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
221030 Panthers at Falcons-350
44 / 74
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
45 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
46 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
47 / 74
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
48 / 74
MKII6563
49 / 74
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
50 / 74
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
51 / 74

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW10950
52 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
D15O0655
53 / 74
1CW11029
54 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7255
55 / 74
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
56 / 74
D15O9582 2
57 / 74
D15O9736 2
58 / 74
FosterDSC_8842
59 / 74
MKII6970
60 / 74
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
61 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
62 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
63 / 74
Brandon Todd
AE7I9461
64 / 74
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
65 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
66 / 74
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
67 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
68 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
69 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
70 / 74
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
71 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
72 / 74
1D3_9895 2
73 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
74 / 74

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
