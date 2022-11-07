Panthers have some injury questions in a short week

Physical readiness is always a factor for Thursday games, and the Panthers could have some significant issues looming.

Burns left the game in the first half with what was termed a neck issue, and the medical staff continued to look at his right arm and shoulder at points throughout the game. He had a sack, but was much less active than normal, and had just two tackles for the game, and the Bengals ran for 241 yards.

After the game, Burns didn't elaborate on the injury, saying: "I'm fine." When asked what happened, he said: "Nicks and bruises, nothing too crazy, really." When asked if he felt he was 100 percent during the game, he said: "I was fine."

Brown wasn't able to finish the game after Wilks said he was experiencing some symptoms before the game started.

"Derrick got sick before the game, came in from the hotel, didn't feel good," Wilks said. "He pushed through it, and then at halftime, it just felt like he couldn't go any more."

Jackson worked out before the game and was active, but Wilks said the plan was to only have him play in case of emergency. Jackson aggravated a lingering ankle injury last week in Atlanta. CJ Henderson started for him Sunday.

"Yeah, if needed, yeah," Jackson replied when asked if he could have played. "But just following the plan they've got for me. Got some good movement before the game, but it just didn't feel right. It wasn't giving; it didn't turn over this week like I thought it would.

"Coach wanted me to dress out just in case if anything drastic happened; it wasn't the plan for me to play."