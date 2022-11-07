Panthers have some injury questions in a short week

Nov 06, 2022 at 07:35 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CINCINNATI — The Panthers were battered by the Bengals, and they came home Sunday night bruised and with less time than normal to get ready for the next one.

Defensive end Brian Burns was in and out of the game getting checked by the athletic training staff, defensive tackle Derrick Brown wasn't able to finish the game because of an illness, and starting cornerback Donte Jackson was active but didn't play a snap.

It was that kind of day for the Panthers, who now have to get ready to play the Falcons Thursday night without knowing who might be available.

Related Links

Interim coach Steve Wilks said the preparation would start Sunday night, with players going straight to the Bank of America Stadium from the airport to get a head start on treatment and rehab.

"That's exactly what we said — short week, quick turnaround," Wilks said. "We're going to do a great job getting in there tonight, getting back into the building, and starting to get a jump on our rehab. We'll push the meetings back tomorrow and come in ready to work."

Physical readiness is always a factor for Thursday games, and the Panthers could have some significant issues looming.

Burns left the game in the first half with what was termed a neck issue, and the medical staff continued to look at his right arm and shoulder at points throughout the game. He had a sack, but was much less active than normal, and had just two tackles for the game, and the Bengals ran for 241 yards.

After the game, Burns didn't elaborate on the injury, saying: "I'm fine." When asked what happened, he said: "Nicks and bruises, nothing too crazy, really." When asked if he felt he was 100 percent during the game, he said: "I was fine."

Brown wasn't able to finish the game after Wilks said he was experiencing some symptoms before the game started.

"Derrick got sick before the game, came in from the hotel, didn't feel good," Wilks said. "He pushed through it, and then at halftime, it just felt like he couldn't go any more."

Jackson worked out before the game and was active, but Wilks said the plan was to only have him play in case of emergency. Jackson aggravated a lingering ankle injury last week in Atlanta. CJ Henderson started for him Sunday.

"Yeah, if needed, yeah," Jackson replied when asked if he could have played. "But just following the plan they've got for me. Got some good movement before the game, but it just didn't feel right. It wasn't giving; it didn't turn over this week like I thought it would.

"Coach wanted me to dress out just in case if anything drastic happened; it wasn't the plan for me to play."

Jackson mentioned that he was "just getting ready for Thursday," and his status will be worth monitoring during the rest of the short week.

— The Panthers had been able to rely on the run game the last two weeks, with D'Onta Foreman going for 118 yards each of the last two weeks. Sunday, he was held to 23 yards on seven carries, as their lack of success converting third downs kept the offense from sustaining any kind of rhythm. They managed just 64 rushing yards as a team after running for 173 against the Buccaneers and 169 against the Falcons.

"We were just kind of slow; you know what I mean?" Foreman said. "We've got to find a way to get started. I've got to watch the film and see exactly what it was. I just know that we didn't play to our standard today, and we've got to get it fixed for Thursday."

And while short weeks have their own challenges, Foreman said he was actually looking forward to a chance to change the narrative.

"I definitely think being able to play on Thursday gets this taste out of our mouth and put it behind us," Foreman said. "I definitely think it's a good thing for us. Guys in this locker room come to work each and every day and play hard and practice hard. We put it all on the line, and unfortunately we didn't get it done today."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Bengals

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

1D3_4450
1 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4903
2 / 69
Carolina Panthers
5D4_7616
3 / 69
1D3_4442
4 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4696
5 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4418
6 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4846
7 / 69
1D3_4318-2
8 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4492
9 / 69
AE7I4662
10 / 69
1D3_4305
11 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4773
12 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4659
13 / 69
AE7I4509
14 / 69
1D3_4325
15 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4650
16 / 69
1D3_4299
17 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4630
18 / 69
AE7I4752
19 / 69
AE7I4795
20 / 69
AE7I4713
21 / 69
AE7I4725
22 / 69
AE7I4686
23 / 69
AE7I4876
24 / 69
AE7I4819
25 / 69
AE7I4958
26 / 69
AE7I4850
27 / 69
AE7I4961
28 / 69
AE7I4951
29 / 69
1D3_4429
30 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4363
31 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4368-2
32 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4390
33 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4539
34 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4409
35 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4952
36 / 69
1D3_4516
37 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4951
38 / 69
AE7I5182
39 / 69
AE7I5259
40 / 69
AE7I5011
41 / 69
AE7I5067
42 / 69
AE7I4783
43 / 69
AE7I5229
44 / 69
AE7I5197
45 / 69
AE7I4998
46 / 69
AE7I5514
47 / 69
AE7I5428
48 / 69
AE7I5511
49 / 69
AE7I5420
50 / 69
AE7I5429
51 / 69
AE7I5520
52 / 69
AE7I5326
53 / 69
1D3_4703
54 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4743
55 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4695
56 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4830
57 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4623
58 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5345
59 / 69
1D3_4851
60 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4802
61 / 69
Carolina Panthers
5D4_5543
62 / 69
5D4_7630
63 / 69
5D4_5560
64 / 69
1D3_4889
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4777
66 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4906
67 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4915
68 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4901
69 / 69
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Run defense struggles early, as Bengals cruised

Carolina's run defense was exploited by Joe Mixon, allowing a season high in rushing yards in a 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 9 at Cincinnati

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and other players said to the media after the Bengals game.

news

No immediate answers at quarterback, after dismal loss in Cincinnati

Interim coach Steve Wilks said he wasn't sure who would start Thursday against the Falcons, after PJ Walker was benched at halftime for Baker Mayfield.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

Cincinnati ran for 241 yards Sunday, while Joe Mixon set a record with five touchdowns.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Cincinnati, 42-21

Carolina struggled on both sides of the ball, couldn't stop Joe Mixon, and changed quarterbacks at halftime.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bengals in Week 9

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

news

Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

The Panthers cornerback was questionable on the final report of the week, and has been in and out of recent games, but will play today against the Bengals.

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Five things to watch at Cincinnati: Bouncing back on the road

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to the Bengals in Week 9.

news

Terrace Marshall Jr. stepping into larger role

The Panthers' wide receiver is coming off the most productive game of his career as he heads to face former college teammates at Cincinnati.

news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard out

The Panthers might need to lean heavily on D'Onta Foreman again this week, but he's shown recently that's not a bad thing.

Advertising