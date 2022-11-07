Run defense struggles early, as Bengals cruised

Defensive back Myles Hartsfield continued to add to his workload in an injured secondary. Safety Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, and Juston Burris (concussion) was ruled out before Sunday.

Hartsfield said he felt like the defense wasn't "playing together" against the Bengals, though he agreed that he'd need to look over film from the loss before pinpointing other issues.

"It's just the communication part, trusting each other, being in your gap," Hartsfield said. "Not trying to make somebody else's play, making the plays that come to you and your gap, especially in the run game; (it's) just being able to trust the people around you that they'll go do their jobs, so you can do your job."

Horn described an "upset, disappointed" mood in the locker room. And Wilks, though surprised by what had ensued, knows there's not much time to reflect before Thursday's game with Atlanta,