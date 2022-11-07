Steve Wilks makes changes to coaching staff

Nov 07, 2022 at 07:36 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Panthers helmet
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule. Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.

Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take added responsibilities with the defensive backs moving forward, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role as well.

Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive linemen.

