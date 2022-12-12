Waiting on word on DJ Moore

Moore was held without a catch for just the second time in his career and the first since the first game of his rookie season. He did add 6 yards on two rushing attempts, part of a massive day for their running game.

He appeared to get rolled up on from behind while blocking late in the fourth quarter, but Wilks said until he heard back on the tests that he didn't want to speculate or even get into possible replacements.

"Level of concern right now; I can't tell you until the results come back from the MRI and I know that information and be able to get that to you guys on Wednesday," Wilks said. "So I'm hoping that is not serious and that we have him moving forward.