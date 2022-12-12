Waiting on word on DJ Moore

Dec 12, 2022 at 03:13 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DJ Moore
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are awaiting word on their top wide receiver, as he's getting his ankle checked on Monday after returning home from Seattle.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said that DJ Moore was getting an MRI on his ankle Monday.

He didn't have any details, so he wasn't going to elaborate, though he said he was "hoping that it's not serious."

Moore was held without a catch for just the second time in his career and the first since the first game of his rookie season. He did add 6 yards on two rushing attempts, part of a massive day for their running game.

He did play 69 of the team's 72 offensive snaps, but he wasn't on the field for the final onside kick attempt as part of the hands team, replaced on that one by cornerback Jaycee Horn (who recovered to help seal the win).

He appeared to get rolled up on from behind while blocking late in the fourth quarter, but Wilks said until he heard back on the tests that he didn't want to speculate or even get into possible replacements.

"Level of concern right now; I can't tell you until the results come back from the MRI and I know that information and be able to get that to you guys on Wednesday," Wilks said. "So I'm hoping that is not serious and that we have him moving forward.

"I'm not going to really elaborate and, you know, talk about that until I really know exactly what's going on. So I don't want to put anything out there with me and where we're going until I actually know the true situation of DJ."

