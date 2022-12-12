Run-first "DNA" makes a statement in Seattle

The Panthers are committing to their personality. They ran 46 times in Seattle, tied for the third-highest number of attempts in a game since 2009.

Before this year's Thursday night game against the Falcons, the Panthers had rushed 40 or more times just twice since 2014. But since that game, they've done it three times – in wins over Atlanta (47), Denver (46), and Seattle.

That dedication to running the ball has worked out recently, as Carolina has rushed for 200-plus yards twice in its past four games – the first time since 2018 they've hit that number multiple times in a season.

"I just felt like we had momentum," Hubbard said. "O-line was dominating. (The Seahawks) were tired. You could just see it; the O-line was just wearing on them. Everybody was just wearing on them, and we're just pounding them. That's what we pride ourselves on. That's our DNA – running the ball, being tough, and finishing. We did that today."