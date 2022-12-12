Stats and Superlatives: Panthers control the ball in win at Seattle

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers ran 46 times for 223 yards in Sunday's win. It was the third time this season that Carolina has rushed at least 46 times, and it was their second 200-yard rushing game this season – and in the past four games. Since Week 7, Carolina has 237 rushing attempts (4th in NFL) and 1,082 rushing yards (5th in NFL).
- The offense held possession for 39:16, the highest in a Panthers' four-quarter game since Week 16 of 2006 (41:47 at Atlanta).
- Four different Panthers ran for at least 30 yards, the first time that's happened since Week 9 of 2018 against the Buccaneers.
- Carolina did not turn it over for the fourth time in its five wins. The Panthers haven't thrown in an interception in any of their wins, while throwing 10 in their eight losses.
- The defense held Seattle to just 46 rushing yards, while totaling three sacks on quarterback Geno Smith. The secondary had two interceptions that were converted into 10 points.
- The Seahawks had just one first down and 7 yards in the first quarter after entering the game with a league-best 81 points in the first quarter.
PLAYER STATS
- D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard each ran for 74 yards on a combined 35 attempts. Raheem Blackshear and Sam Darnold ran for an additional 32 and 30 yards, respectively.
- Shi Smith had a first-half receiving touchdown, the first of his career.
- Jaycee Horn had an interception, his team-best third of the season, to go with six tackles and two pass deflections, while Shaq Thompson had a team-high nine tackles and a half-sack.
- Frankie Luvu made the most of his four tackles, posting a sack and two tackles for loss to go with a pass deflection.
View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.