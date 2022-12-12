Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers control the ball in win at Seattle

Dec 11, 2022 at 09:25 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
StatsAndSuperlatives-week-14

TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers ran 46 times for 223 yards in Sunday's win. It was the third time this season that Carolina has rushed at least 46 times, and it was their second 200-yard rushing game this season – and in the past four games. Since Week 7, Carolina has 237 rushing attempts (4th in NFL) and 1,082 rushing yards (5th in NFL).
  • The offense held possession for 39:16, the highest in a Panthers' four-quarter game since Week 16 of 2006 (41:47 at Atlanta).
  • Four different Panthers ran for at least 30 yards, the first time that's happened since Week 9 of 2018 against the Buccaneers.
  • Carolina did not turn it over for the fourth time in its five wins. The Panthers haven't thrown in an interception in any of their wins, while throwing 10 in their eight losses.
  • The defense held Seattle to just 46 rushing yards, while totaling three sacks on quarterback Geno Smith. The secondary had two interceptions that were converted into 10 points.
  • The Seahawks had just one first down and 7 yards in the first quarter after entering the game with a league-best 81 points in the first quarter.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard each ran for 74 yards on a combined 35 attempts. Raheem Blackshear and Sam Darnold ran for an additional 32 and 30 yards, respectively.
  • Shi Smith had a first-half receiving touchdown, the first of his career.
  • Jaycee Horn had an interception, his team-best third of the season, to go with six tackles and two pass deflections, while Shaq Thompson had a team-high nine tackles and a half-sack.
  • Frankie Luvu made the most of his four tackles, posting a sack and two tackles for loss to go with a pass deflection.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Seahawks

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

1CW10718
1 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-359
2 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-360
3 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-361
4 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-363
5 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-367
6 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-370
7 / 82
1CW10697
8 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10702
9 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10698
10 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10729
11 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10714
12 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10717
13 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10730
14 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10724
15 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I4885
16 / 82
1CW10708
17 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10726
18 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I4868
19 / 82
AE7I4874
20 / 82
AE7I4867
21 / 82
AE7I4872
22 / 82
AE7I4879
23 / 82
1CW11234
24 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-373
25 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-371
26 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-372
27 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-376
28 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-377
29 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-379
30 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-378
31 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-381
32 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-380
33 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-395
34 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-388
35 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-396
36 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-391
37 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-392
38 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-399
39 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-397
40 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-398
41 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-400
42 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-403
43 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-408
44 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-406
45 / 82
1CW10795
46 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10824
47 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10809
48 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10934
49 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10841
50 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10887
51 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10837
52 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10868
53 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10947
54 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11005
55 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10980
56 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11010
57 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11014
58 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11039
59 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11029
60 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11055
61 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11068
62 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11057
63 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11146
64 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11086
65 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11104
66 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11078
67 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11116
68 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11074
69 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11140
70 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11099
71 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11154
72 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11157
73 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11176
74 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11113
75 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11162
76 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11168
77 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11232
78 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11182
79 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11192
80 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11224
81 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11238
82 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Brian Burns leads defensive effort against Broncos

Burns had two sacks, including a strip-sack, for the first double-digit sack season in his career.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

The Panthers came in leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring, but couldn't get it going Sunday.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers ground game goes back to work

Carolina ran for 232 yards, its most since 2019.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

Cincinnati ran for 241 yards Sunday, while Joe Mixon set a record with five touchdowns.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Offensive explosion not enough in Atlanta

D'Onta Foreman rushed for over 110 yards and had three rushing touchdowns.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

The Panthers rushed for 173 yards with 6.4 yards per rush, the highest rush average since 2020.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the opening stretch, but couldn't keep it going.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

Brown had two pass deflections to give him six this year, most among defensive linemen.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers score defensive TD for second straight game

The defense scored in back-to-back games for the first time since 2005.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Defense, special teams make big plays

Sunday was the first time since 2004 that Carolina had a defensive touchdown and blocked field goal in the same game.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards

McCaffrey had his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, his first since 2019.

Advertising