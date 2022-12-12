Panthers talked "playoff mentality," now they believe it

"It's thrilling, just for the men in that locker room for how hard they work, how dedicated they've been," Wilks said. "We found ourselves to be able to work through 'it.' I always talk about don't allow 'it' to get in the way, whatever 'it' may be. And, you know, it started with the coaching change. And you know, I can go on and on with the different things, with players leaving, coaches leaving, whatever. And you know, those men in that locker room, find a way to refocus and get it done."

A significant portion of that credit goes to Wilks, who had insisted to this team that they could, even when people pointed and laughed. They're 4-4 since he took over as interim coach after a 1-4 start under Matt Rhule. Now, they're building an identity by running the ball, but they're also reflecting their interim coach, who said from the first day it wasn't about him, but that he was going to do it his way, unapologetically.

"We ride behind Wilks," Thompson said. "He came in here, he's a true alpha, he's a true leader, and guys follow behind him.

"He's done amazing. Look what we've been going through."

Thompson knows. He was a part of the only other team in Panthers history to win in this building back in 2015.

So Saturday night, Wilks asked him to tell his teammates about it. That meant describing the fire alarm that went off the night before that win seven years ago. That means talking about being behind late and rallying to beat a team in the fourth quarter.

He also brought a prop. The Panthers have a length of rope in the defensive meeting room, and the message is simple.