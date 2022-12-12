Snap Counts: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

Dec 12, 2022 at 07:39 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Seahawks in Week 14.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett72 (100%)6 (21%)
Brady Christensen72 (100%)6 (21%)
Ikem Ekwonu72 (100%)6 (21%)
Taylor Moton72 (100%)6 (21%)
Sam Darnold72 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman72 (100%)
DJ Moore69 (96%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.61 (85%)1 (4%)
Ian Thomas46 (64%)11 (39%)
D'Onta Foreman34 (47%)
Tommy Tremble29 (40%)13 (46%)
Shi Smith24 (33%)4 (14%)
Chuba Hubbard23 (32%)3 (11%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.21 (29%)1 (4%)
Stephen Sullivan18 (25%)15 (54%)
Raheem Blackshear14 (19%)5 (18%)
Cameron Erving14 (19%)
Cade Mays5 (7%)6 (21%)
Giovanni Ricci1 (1%)6 (21%)
Michael Jordan1 (1%)6 (21%)
  • D'Onta Foreman played 34 snaps and rushed 21 times, despite missing practice time this week with a foot injury.
  • Shi Smith played 24 offensive snaps after not playing any against Denver. He also caught his first career touchdown pass.
  • Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear combined for 37 snaps and 22 touches as the Panthers put the ball in their hands in the second half. Blackshear capped a 10-play drive that had nine runs with an eight-yard TD.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Myles Hartsfield54 (100%)8 (29%)
CJ Henderson54 (100%)8 (29%)
Shaq Thompson54 (100%)5 (18%)
Jeremy Chinn54 (100%)1 (4%)
Frankie Luvu53 (98%)4 (14%)
Brian Burns52 (96%)4 (14%)
Jaycee Horn51 (94%)1 (4%)
Derrick Brown50 (93%)4 (14%)
Yetur Gross-Matos48 (89%)4 (14%)
Juston Burris25 (46%)
Marquis Haynes23 (43%)8 (29%)
Matt Ioannidis23 (43%)
T.J. Carrie20 (37%)10 (36%)
Bravvion Roy11 (20%)4 (14%)
Brandon Smith9 (17%)12 (43%)
Henry Anderson6 (11%)4 (14%)
Keith Taylor Jr.4 (7%)8 (29%)
Marquan McCall2 (4%)
Amare Barno1 (2%)13 (46%)
  • Myles Hartsfield (54 snaps) and Juston Burris (25 snaps) took over for Xavier Woods in the secondary as Woods missed the game with a knee injury.
  • Jaycee Horn played all but three snaps as he had an interception, two pass deflections and six tackles for the third time in the last six games.
  • CJ Henderson played every snap and made his second interception of the season.
  • Sunday saw the return of Matt Ioannidis (23 snaps) and Henry Anderson (6 snaps) to the defensive line. Ioannidis hadn't played since Week 10, and Anderson had been on the reserve list since Week 6.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sean Chandler21 (75%)
Chandler Wooten18 (64%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe17 (61%)
Eddy Pineiro13 (46%)
Damien Wilson13 (46%)
Johnny Hekker8 (29%)
JJ Jansen8 (29%)

