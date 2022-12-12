Snap Counts: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Seahawks in Week 14.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|72 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Brady Christensen
|72 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|72 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Taylor Moton
|72 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Sam Darnold
|72 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|72 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|69 (96%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|61 (85%)
|1 (4%)
|Ian Thomas
|46 (64%)
|11 (39%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|34 (47%)
|Tommy Tremble
|29 (40%)
|13 (46%)
|Shi Smith
|24 (33%)
|4 (14%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|23 (32%)
|3 (11%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|21 (29%)
|1 (4%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|18 (25%)
|15 (54%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|14 (19%)
|5 (18%)
|Cameron Erving
|14 (19%)
|Cade Mays
|5 (7%)
|6 (21%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|1 (1%)
|6 (21%)
|Michael Jordan
|1 (1%)
|6 (21%)
- D'Onta Foreman played 34 snaps and rushed 21 times, despite missing practice time this week with a foot injury.
- Shi Smith played 24 offensive snaps after not playing any against Denver. He also caught his first career touchdown pass.
- Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear combined for 37 snaps and 22 touches as the Panthers put the ball in their hands in the second half. Blackshear capped a 10-play drive that had nine runs with an eight-yard TD.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Myles Hartsfield
|54 (100%)
|8 (29%)
|CJ Henderson
|54 (100%)
|8 (29%)
|Shaq Thompson
|54 (100%)
|5 (18%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|54 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Frankie Luvu
|53 (98%)
|4 (14%)
|Brian Burns
|52 (96%)
|4 (14%)
|Jaycee Horn
|51 (94%)
|1 (4%)
|Derrick Brown
|50 (93%)
|4 (14%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|48 (89%)
|4 (14%)
|Juston Burris
|25 (46%)
|Marquis Haynes
|23 (43%)
|8 (29%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|23 (43%)
|T.J. Carrie
|20 (37%)
|10 (36%)
|Bravvion Roy
|11 (20%)
|4 (14%)
|Brandon Smith
|9 (17%)
|12 (43%)
|Henry Anderson
|6 (11%)
|4 (14%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|4 (7%)
|8 (29%)
|Marquan McCall
|2 (4%)
|Amare Barno
|1 (2%)
|13 (46%)
- Myles Hartsfield (54 snaps) and Juston Burris (25 snaps) took over for Xavier Woods in the secondary as Woods missed the game with a knee injury.
- Jaycee Horn played all but three snaps as he had an interception, two pass deflections and six tackles for the third time in the last six games.
- CJ Henderson played every snap and made his second interception of the season.
- Sunday saw the return of Matt Ioannidis (23 snaps) and Henry Anderson (6 snaps) to the defensive line. Ioannidis hadn't played since Week 10, and Anderson had been on the reserve list since Week 6.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sean Chandler
|21 (75%)
|Chandler Wooten
|18 (64%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|17 (61%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|13 (46%)
|Damien Wilson
|13 (46%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (29%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (29%)
