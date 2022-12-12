Updated NFC South playoff picture after Week 14

Dec 12, 2022
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
nfc-south-thumb

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers talked about the playoffs for weeks, but it was still an abstract concept until Sunday.

After beating the Seahawks on the road to improve to 5-8, it became a lot more real.

Now a game out of first place in the NFC South, the Panthers actually can control their own destiny (such that destiny is a thing that can be controlled) by winning out this season since one of those games is at division-leading Tampa Bay.

(Actually, the real shame of Tampa's comeback win over the Saints last Monday is that it deprived us of a four-way tie at 5-8 this morning.)

There's still time for plenty of twists and turns in this division — and what a division it is — but here's a look at where things stand now in the NFC South:

Tom Brady
Jed Jacobsohn/AP

TAMPA BAY (6-7)

Remaining games: Cincinnati, at Arizona, Carolina, at Atlanta.

Record of remaining opponents: 23-28

What it looks like: This is actually a tough schedule, considering the Bengals are playing well at the moment, and a trip to Arizona can go either way.

The Bucs are beat-up and battered, and if their quarterback wasn't Tom Brady, it's hard to imagine where they'd be or what their future might hold.

Never tell me the odds (Tell me the odds): According to the New York Times, the Buccaneers' chances to make the playoffs remain at 76 percent. It was 85 percent before they lost to the 49ers Sunday, so the Panthers can thank Christian McCaffrey for that.

Frankie Luvu
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CAROLINA (5-8)

Remaining games: Pittsburgh, Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans.

Record of remaining opponents: 21-31

What it looks like: The Week 7 win over the Bucs looms large. Not only was it the first under interim coach Steve Wilks, it gave the Panthers what could be a crucial leg up in the tiebreaker process. (More on that below.)

The Steelers are struggling to score points, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left yesterday's game with a concussion and backup Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions. The Lions game on Christmas Eve certainly looks different than it did a month ago as well.

But they've given themselves a chance now, especially since they're 3-0 at home under Wilks.

Never tell me the odds (Tell me the odds): According to the New York Times, the Panthers jumped from a 10 percent chance to a 19 percent chance by beating the Seahawks. There's still a lot of work to do, and obviously, the Week 17 trip to Tampa could be a de facto play-in game. But they have to take care of business between now and then or hope for even more chaos to make it matter.

Desmond Ridder
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP

ATLANTA (5-8)

Remaining games: at New Orleans, at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay.

Record of remaining opponents: 23-28

What it looks like: They're still as in this as the Panthers are, and they threw a wrinkle in the process during their bye week.

They're starting rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback instead of Marcus Mariota, which makes the last month more interesting for them at multiple levels.

They split with the Panthers earlier this season, which could push anything involving them into some deeper tiebreakers.

Never tell me the odds (Tell me the odds): According to the New York Times, the Falcons have just a 5 percent chance of making the postseason, down from 14 percent prior to their loss to the Steelers before the bye.

But who knows what a quarterback change will do for them.

Alvin Kamara
Peter Joneleit/AP

NEW ORLEANS (4-9)

Remaining games: Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina.

Record of remaining opponents: 27-25

What it looks like: That strength of schedule number is solely a function of playing the team with the league's best record (the 12-1 Eagles). But if they've clinched a bye week by Week 17, who knows what Philadelphia will do personnel-wise.

It seems like forever ago when the Panthers beat this team in Week 3, and it was. And we can still hold it against the Saints for allowing the Bucs to come back last Monday, preventing the ultimate chaos scenario.

Never tell me the odds (Tell me the odds): According to the New York Times, the Saints have a 1 percent chance of making the postseason, and it was only 8 percent before they lost to the Bucs a week ago today.

TIEBREAKER RULES

If there's a tie for the top of the NFC South (and what looks like the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs) things could get interesting.

Here's a list of the league's tiebreaking procedures for two teams within a division:

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs)

2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division

3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

5. Strength of victory

6. Strength of schedule

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

If there's a tie among three or more clubs, it goes like this:

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games among the clubs)

2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division

3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

5. Strength of victory

6. Strength of schedule

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

(If one team is eliminated at some point in the three-team tiebreaker, the other teams go back to the top of the two-team list.)

What does that all mean? At the moment, the Panthers and Buccaneers have matching 3-1 division records. The Falcons and Saints are 1-3 in the division.

But ultimately, it comes down to the final four weeks. Which, considering what we've seen so far, is more than anyone could have imagined.

