Updated NFC South playoff picture after Week 14

TIEBREAKER RULES

If there's a tie for the top of the NFC South (and what looks like the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs) things could get interesting.

Here's a list of the league's tiebreaking procedures for two teams within a division:

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs)

2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division

3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

5. Strength of victory

6. Strength of schedule

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

If there's a tie among three or more clubs, it goes like this:

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games among the clubs)

2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division

3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

5. Strength of victory

6. Strength of schedule

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

(If one team is eliminated at some point in the three-team tiebreaker, the other teams go back to the top of the two-team list.)

What does that all mean? At the moment, the Panthers and Buccaneers have matching 3-1 division records. The Falcons and Saints are 1-3 in the division.