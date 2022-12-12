Jaycee Horn made plays, from beginning to end

He nearly took his first pick to the end zone before slipping on the turf, and a second interception later in the game was waved off when his toe touched the sideline.

"I wore some new cleats. I usually wear a 12 1/2, but I had some 13s on tonight. I blame it on that," he joked. "Shoutout to Nike though. . . .

"We knew we were going to have to make plays, give our offense more opportunities. I got a pick; I kept saying, 'we're not done,' because it was early in the game. Glad we were able to stay locked in through four quarters and win. When you get it early, you know you have a chance to get two or three. But at the same time, just staying focused on your assignments and not going out there trying to chase plays or anything like that. That's where my head was at."

It was the kind of game the Panthers envisioned when they chose Horn eighth overall last year, with the kind of pedigree that makes him unafraid of the big moments. When your father's a flamboyant NFL wide receiver like Joe Horn, you grow up for the bright lights.

And with performances like Sunday's, he's going to get a lot more attention. But it's the way he handles it that makes Horn different.