Jaycee Horn led by "natural instinct" 

Where does that kind of football IQ come from? There are a few places. First, his father, Joe Horn, was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in the early 2000s, which Wilks said gave Jaycee Horn a "DNA and pedigree" in the league.

"It really starts with his makeup of who he is as a person," Wilks said. "He puts a lot of time and effort into his craft. He takes pride in all the details and things that I talk about all the time. You can see it in his performance. … He understands what it takes to be successful at this level and at a high standard. I love the way he's playing right now."

Horn said he could give some credit to the Madden NFL video game series, which he said he has played since childhood. In a way, Horn has been preparing for moments in the league since he was in elementary school.