"Arrow is definitely pointing up" for Matt Corral

Jun 16, 2022 at 04:23 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Matt Corral
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Matt Corral completed his first touchdown pass in Bank of America Stadium Thursday, when the Panthers wrapped up mandatory minicamp on their game field.

The stadium offered a change of scenery from the regular practice setting for OTAs, but Corral isn't the type to get wrapped up in any kind of milestone. There's too much work to do.

"In my mind, I didn't really do anything yet," Corral said in a final press conference before the Panthers break ahead of training camp at Wofford. "It is a touchdown, but that's what I'm supposed to do. That's what I get paid to do."

Related Links

Corral is still adjusting to the NFL. Carolina's third-round draft pick from Ole Miss keeps a tight grip on his new playbook, focused on learning a new vocabulary and speeding up the time it takes to process calls mentally.

There's an added complexity to offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's offense; Corral said the playbook is more detailed than what he's seen in the past, so he keeps it with him often to study whether he's in the hotel or on a plane.

Corral said his adjustment to the pro level requires an understanding of plays and how they go together, while McAdoo reminds him there's a "method to the madness." Corral believes he's physically ready, but the steepest curve is mental, so worrying about a spot on the depth chart is premature.

"When I know it, I'll be ready to compete," Corral said. "Whenever coach Mac feels I'm ready, then I'm ready."

Corral came to the Panthers with what head coach Matt Rhule called "natural instincts." Following minicamp, Rhule lauded Corral's ability to scan downfield and make throws, but said he had room to grow pre-snap, including broadening his knowledge of the playbook.

"I think the arrow is definitely pointed up for Matt," Rhule said Thursday. "But that's going to take some time."

Corral keeps the playbook with him as often as he can, and is leaning on those with NFL experience in the quarterback room.

Sam Darnold admitted the transition from college to the pros was a "huge jump," and the fifth-year quarterback said he has helped Corral work through the process.

While acclimating to the pros, Corral has shadowed Darnold's behaviors.

"(I'm) just picking up on his habits," Corral said. "The way he goes about himself, the way he carries himself – from media, on the field, off the field, certain situations. Taking stuff from him, whatever it is, and trying to implement it into my game.

"If I feel like it doesn't fit, then I won't use it. But there are some things that I take away from him."

Following the conclusion of minicamp, Corral plans on spending his time off training in Florida before visiting his family in California. He said he'll make an effort to work with some teammates before they all head out to Spartanburg for training camp toward the end of July.

But even in his time away from the Panthers' facilities, Corral intends to keep that playbook in his mind.

"The process is just beginning," Corral said. "I know it's going to ramp up a little bit during training camp. Right now, I just don't take a day off mentally from the playbook."

PHOTOS: Best of Matt Corral in his career at Mississippi

View photos of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

FILE - Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
1 / 49

FILE - Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws to the side against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws to the side against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is corralled by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is corralled by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) prepares to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
4 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) prepares to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP22002627512820
5 / 49
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) participates in warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
6 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) participates in warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral howls following an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
8 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral howls following an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers football coach Matt Rhule, center, watches quarterback Matt Corral pass during a football drill at the Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 49

Carolina Panthers football coach Matt Rhule, center, watches quarterback Matt Corral pass during a football drill at the Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
10 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates his second-half, 4-yard touchdown run with wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
11 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates his second-half, 4-yard touchdown run with wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. No. 10 Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
12 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. No. 10 Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a football drill at the Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
13 / 49

Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a football drill at the Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
14 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to quarterback Matt Corral before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
15 / 49

Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to quarterback Matt Corral before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP21325588093239
16 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
17 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass after avoiding Vanderbilt defensive lineman Christian James (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
18 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass after avoiding Vanderbilt defensive lineman Christian James (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
19 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass after avoiding Vanderbilt defensive lineman Christian James (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
20 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass after avoiding Vanderbilt defensive lineman Christian James (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs past a block by running back Snoop Conner (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
21 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs past a block by running back Snoop Conner (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Quarterback Matt Corral runs a drill during Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
22 / 49

Quarterback Matt Corral runs a drill during Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) scrambles away from pressure by Auburn defensive end Eku Leota (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
23 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) scrambles away from pressure by Auburn defensive end Eku Leota (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
24 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at the Mississippi football pro day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
25 / 49

Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at the Mississippi football pro day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) sets up to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
26 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) sets up to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) takes a snap as he steps back to pass while Liberty defensive tackle Henry Chibueze (50) pressures his line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
27 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) takes a snap as he steps back to pass while Liberty defensive tackle Henry Chibueze (50) pressures his line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
28 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
29 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
30 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
31 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
32 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up during pregame drills before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
33 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up during pregame drills before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) escapes a tackle attempt by Liberty defensive tackle Henry Chibueze (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
34 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) escapes a tackle attempt by Liberty defensive tackle Henry Chibueze (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up passing during pregame drills before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
35 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up passing during pregame drills before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is pressured by Auburn defensive end Derick Hall (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
36 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is pressured by Auburn defensive end Derick Hall (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
37 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
38 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
39 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) attempts to run up field as Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha (7) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
40 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) attempts to run up field as Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha (7) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
41 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
42 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates his team's 61-21 win over Tulane during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
43 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) celebrates his team's 61-21 win over Tulane during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
44 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
45 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
46 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) plays against Austin Peay in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
47 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) plays against Austin Peay in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
48 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
49 / 49

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Minicamp wrap: Roster's getting deeper, more competitive

As the Panthers prepare for some time off before training camp, it's worth looking at the strides they made this spring.

news

Live Updates from minicamp: Thursday, June 16

View tweets and updates from Panthers social during the last day of minicamp.

news

Robbie Anderson wants to put last year behind him

The veteran wideout is coming off a down season, but they think a new offense will suit his talents.

news

Live Updates from minicamp: Wednesday, June 15

View tweets and updates from Panthers social during the second day of minicamp.

news

Veterans get a chance at a new perspective

For players such as Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson, minicamp offered a chance to coach.

news

Live Updates from minicamp: Tuesday, June 14

View tweets and updates from Panthers social during the first day of minicamp.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 2

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Frankie Luvu sharing his energy, and heritage

The native of American Samoa is teaching his teammates about the tradition of the Siva Tau — and firing them up at the same time.

news

Andre Roberts can still move

The Panthers are hoping the well-traveled receiver adds an explosive element to their return game.

news

Panthers Games a chance to bond — and compete

Thursday's intense action allowed players an opportunity to push each other off the field.

news

Donte Jackson "ecstatic" to keep building on defense

The veteran of a young cornerback room, Jackson knows there are still tangible improvements needed.

Advertising