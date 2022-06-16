"Arrow is definitely pointing up" for Matt Corral

Corral came to the Panthers with what head coach Matt Rhule called "natural instincts." Following minicamp, Rhule lauded Corral's ability to scan downfield and make throws, but said he had room to grow pre-snap, including broadening his knowledge of the playbook.

"I think the arrow is definitely pointed up for Matt," Rhule said Thursday. "But that's going to take some time."

Corral keeps the playbook with him as often as he can, and is leaning on those with NFL experience in the quarterback room.

Sam Darnold admitted the transition from college to the pros was a "huge jump," and the fifth-year quarterback said he has helped Corral work through the process.

While acclimating to the pros, Corral has shadowed Darnold's behaviors.

"(I'm) just picking up on his habits," Corral said. "The way he goes about himself, the way he carries himself – from media, on the field, off the field, certain situations. Taking stuff from him, whatever it is, and trying to implement it into my game.

"If I feel like it doesn't fit, then I won't use it. But there are some things that I take away from him."

Following the conclusion of minicamp, Corral plans on spending his time off training in Florida before visiting his family in California. He said he'll make an effort to work with some teammates before they all head out to Spartanburg for training camp toward the end of July.

But even in his time away from the Panthers' facilities, Corral intends to keep that playbook in his mind.