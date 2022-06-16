Minicamp wrap: Roster's getting deeper, more competitive

Of course, that leads into the first big question that's on everyone's minds — their continued search for a long-term answer at quarterback.

They've been looking for three offseasons now, and the search continues. While Rhule said incumbent Sam Darnold was "night and day" better this spring than he was a year ago, he also made it clear they're not settling with what they have.

If an upgrade is available, they won't be afraid to try to make it. If one is not, Darnold has shown signs that he's more ready to fight for his own job.

The biggest difference, however, is everything around that quarterback.

This offseason was a fruitful one. They knew they needed to address the offensive line, and they did in free agency and again with first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu. They filled some key spots on defense with established veterans. As a result, they're deeper than they were a year ago, though there are still some spots that are reasonable to worry about.

They're still a little short on bodies on the defensive line, and have looked around. Veteran Carlos Dunlap was in recently for a visit and remains an option. They could stand some reinforcements in the middle of the defensive line as well, and that search will continue.

Otherwise, the progress Rhule alluded to is real. The offensive line is something resembling deep. That clearly wasn't the case last year, when they claimed Michael Jordan off waivers when the Bengals cut him, and he ended up starting. This year, they're choosing starters from good options rather than making the best of what's available, as they did last year when they started 13 different combinations of offensive linemen in 17 games (that's bad).